Fantastic Four Finally Entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe and More Huge MCU News

It’s official. The Fantastic Four are joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts (Spider-Man Homecoming) will direct. And that’s only the beginning.

The news came at the end of a long, densely packed Marvel Studios presentation during Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day event. Here’s a little tease.

Jon Watts will direct the new feature film for Marvel's First Family, Fantastic Four! pic.twitter.com/Eu26ghxbGT — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

But that was just the beginning of the news. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man movie will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Cassie Lang will be played by Freaky’s Kathryn Newton and as expected, Jonathan Majors will be playing the villain, Kang the Conquerer.

In addition, it was confirmed that Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder and America Chavez will appear in Doctor Strange 2 (which will link with WandaVision and Spider-Man 3). Oh, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the official start of Phase Four.

What about Disney+ you say? Oh I’m glad you asked. Feige announced three new series. The first is Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles from Captain Marvel. Which, yes, will be about a mass Skrull incursion.

Next, actress Dominque Thorne will star in an Ironheart series and Don Cheadle will reprise his role as War Machine in a new show called Armour Wars.

More you say? Sure. How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn. It’ll be shot alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and come out Christmas 2022, before the movie comes out in 2023. There’s also an animated Groot show called I am Groot.

This story is developing…