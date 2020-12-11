The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s First Trailer Is an Explosive Reunion Between Heroes and Villains

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 2 hours ago: December 11, 2020 at 11:45 am -
Filed to:anthony mackie
baron zemofalconfalcon and the winter soldierio9marvelmarvel cinematic universemarvel comicsmarvel entertainmentsebastian stanstreamingwinter soldier
Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s First Trailer Is an Explosive Reunion Between Heroes and Villains
The boys are back in March. (Screenshot: Disney)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming on March 19. The date, and a first trailer, was announced during Disney 2020 Investor’s Day event which was nothing short of bonkers.

Here’s the first trailer of the Marvel Studio series starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

This story is developing…

Anthony Mackie as the Falcon on the set of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. (Photo: Twitter)

Our Latest Look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Is Smokin’

And we do mean that literally.

Read more

Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ in March.

Sam Wilson taking the shield. (Image: Marvel Studios)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Premiere Is Being Pushed Back

Like virtually every single other industry in the country, Hollywood was devastated by the novel coronavirus as the pandemic forced productions to shut down in order to prevent the virus’ spread. One of the major consequences of the pandemic has been the mass delaying of a number of projects meant...

Read more
For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.