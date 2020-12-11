Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s First Trailer Is an Explosive Reunion Between Heroes and Villains

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming on March 19. The date, and a first trailer, was announced during Disney 2020 Investor’s Day event which was nothing short of bonkers.

Here’s the first trailer of the Marvel Studio series starring Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie.

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

