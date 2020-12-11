Every Movie and TV Show Disney Announced Today

After a year of production delays and shutdowns, the momentum hasn’t slowed down at Disney. At the Walt Disney Investor Day presentation on December 10, Disney announced its upcoming content across all of its brands including Star Wars, Marvel, 20th Century Studios and Disney movies and TV shows, many of which are coming to Disney+.

Quite a few new movies and TV shows were announced, others got production updates and some new footage was debuted. Although, sadly, certain footage shown during the presentation was made available for the investor’s eyes only.

Here’s a breakdown of all the big announcements:

Star Wars

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy blessed us today with some brand new Star Wars news, including 3 (!!!) new series coming to Disney+.

The Mandalorian – Season 3 is in development and will debut Christmas 2021 on Disney+.

Ahsoka – a spin-off series based on Clone Wars and The Mandalorian character, Ahsoka Tano, starring Rosario Dawson.

Rangers of the New Republic – a new original series set in the timeline of The Mandalorian.

Andor – The Rogue One prequel series officially has a name and trailer. It will star Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Stellan Skarsgaard, dria Arjon, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly.

Obi-Wan Kenobi – starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Hayden Christensen returning as Darth Vader. The series is set ten years after the Revenge of the Sith. The show will go into production on March 2021.

The Bad Batch – a new animated series starring the iconic group of six, last seen in The Clone Wars season 7.

Star Wars Visions – an original series of animated short films celebrating the world of Star Wars from the world’s best Japanese anime creators.

Lando – Lando Calrissian is returning in his own series for Disney+ (unconfirmed whether it will be Donald Glover or Billy Dee Williams, or both, returning to the role). Justin Simien is developing the project.

The Acolyte – a mystery thriller that takes viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. The series comes from Leslye Headland.

A Droid Story – A new droid hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO

New Star Wars Feature Films! New films are currently in development from Taika Waititi (Thor Ragnarok) and a film titled Rogue Squadron from Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman).

Marvel

In place of Comic-Con this year Kevin Feige brought the news to the Investors Conference instead. There were casting announcements, dates and trailers for many of the upcoming Marvel shows on Disney+. Get. keen.

WandaVision – Coming to Disney+ on January 15. Check out the new trailer below.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – will star returning cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor plus Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff and Xochiti Gomez as America Chavez. Not to mention the events of this movie will also tie into WandaVision and the upcoming Spider-Man 3.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – streaming March 19 on Disney +. Also a new trailer, have a look!

Loki – a crime thriller starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role as Loki.

What if? – an animated Marvel series featuring the voice talent of many of Marvel’s actors returning to their roles. Coming mid-year 2021.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – no new footage here but the film just wrapped filming in Sydney and is set to release July 9, 2021.

Black Widow – for those hoping for an update on the long-delayed Black Widow film, it seems it will still be aiming for cinema release on May 7, 2021, and will not be coming to Disney+ at this stage.

Ms Marvel – an original Marvel series for Disney + starring Iman Vellani. Check out the sweet footage of how they found Marvel’s newest star

Captain Marvel 2 – Brie Larson will return as Captain Marvel alongside new cast members Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris as a grown up Monia Rambeau (who is also featuring in WandaVision). The film will release November 11, 2022 from director Nia DaCosta.

Hawkeye – The series finally confirmed Hailee Steinfeld’s casting as Kate Bishop alongside Jeremy Renner’s return as Hawkeye. Other cast members include Vera Farmiga, Fra Free and Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

She-Hulk – She-Hulk also confirmed some long rumored casting that Tatiana Maslany will be playing the title role of Jennifer Walters/ She-Hulk. Original Hulk, Mark Ruffalo, is also set to appear and Tim Roth will return as the Abomination. Feige also teased that other Marvel characters could be appearing in the law-firm world of the story.

Thor Love and Thunder – Christian Bale has been confirmed to appear as Gorr the God Butcher in the new movie, coming May 6 2022,.

Secret Invasion – Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendehlson reprise their roles as Nick Fury and Talos in this series based on the iconic comic storyline.

Iron Heart – Dominique Throne will play Riri Williams in this series about the creator of the most advanced suit or armour since Iron Man.

Armor Wars – Don Cheadle returns as War Machine/James Rhodes in this series about Tony Stark’s worst fear – what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – James Gunn returns to write and direct this special which will be filmed alongside Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

I am Groot – Baby Groot will star in a series of short on Disney+ featuring new and unusual characters.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania – Peyton Reed returns to direct the third Ant-Man film with Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer returning alongside Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.

Fantastic Four – Jon Watts (Spider-Man Homecoming) will direct the new take on Marvel’s first family.

Black Panther 2 – Following the tragic passing of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Feige has confirmed they will not recast the Black Panther role.

Disney Studios Announcements

Disney also announced a whole range of projects under each of its brand umbrellas, including National Geographic, 20th Century studios, Pixar, Disney Animation and FX

Hulu, which has been the home for most of Disney’s mature content, is getting an international counterpart known as Star, in certain regions, including Australia, on February 23, 2021. This will be the home to many of the Fox and Hulu projects that have been kept away from Disney+ and there are some exciting new series to look out for.

Here’s a list of everything that was announced and updated today. You can check out more details on Disney’s Twitter feed:

Only Murders in the Building (starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short)

(starring Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short) The Dropout (starring Kate McKinnon)

(starring Kate McKinnon) Dopesick (starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson)

(starring Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and Rosario Dawson) Nine Perfect Strangers (starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy)

(starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy) Platform

American Horror Stories (spin off of American Horror Story)

(spin off of American Horror Story) The Handmaid’s Tale renewed for Season 5

renewed for Season 5 Reservation Dogs (from Taika Waititi)

(from Taika Waititi) Y: The Last Man

Alien (TV series based on the classic film, set on Earth)

(TV series based on the classic film, set on Earth) Shogun

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is getting 4 more seasons

is getting 4 more seasons Willow (series from Lucasfilm with Warwick Davis returning)

(series from Lucasfilm with Warwick Davis returning) Indiana Jones 5 (starring Harrison Ford and directed by James Mangold)

(starring Harrison Ford and directed by James Mangold) Children of Blood and Bone

Cousteau (documentary)

(documentary) Genius Season 4: Martin King Luther Jr.

Secrets of the Whales (documentary series)

(documentary series) A Real Bug’s Life (documentary series)

(documentary series) America The Beautiful (documentary series)

(documentary series) Limitless with Chris Hemsworth

with Chris Hemsworth Welcome to Earth with Will Smith (documentary series)

with Will Smith (documentary series) The Mighty Ducks

Turner and Hooch

Big Shot

The Mysterious Benedict Society

The Kardashian Jenners

Hocus Pocus 2

Three Men and a Baby (starring Zac Efron)

Safety

Original movies inspired by Chris Paul, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Keanon Lowe.

Flora and Ulysses

Cheaper by the Dozen (reimagining of the original film)

(reimagining of the original film) Jungle Cruise

Night at the Museum (animated)

(animated) The Little Mermaid (live-action remake)

(live-action remake) The Lion King (live-action prequel)

(live-action prequel) Diary of a Wimpy Kid (animated film)

(animated film) Chip n Dale: Rescue Rangers (live action animation hybrid film)

(live action animation hybrid film) Pinocchio (live action remake)

(live action remake) Peter Pan and Wendy

Disenchanted (sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams)

(sequel to Enchanted with Amy Adams) Sister Act 3

Raya and the Last Dragon

Baymax!

Zootopia+

Tiana

Moana: The series

Iwájú

Encanto

Pixar Popcorn (shorts)

(shorts) Cars (animated series)

(animated series) Win or Lose (Pixar animated series)

(Pixar animated series) Luca (Pixar feature film)

(Pixar feature film) Turning Red (Pixar feature film)

(Pixar feature film) Lightyear (Pixar feature film, based on the origins of Buzz Lightyear)

Are you still with me? It looks like we are going to be spoiled for choice with Disney, Marvel and Star Wars content on Disney+ and in theatres in the coming years. The company also intends to bring out 100+ new titles across all of its brands each year.

That should definitely make up for the lost year that was 2020.