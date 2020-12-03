Every 2021 Warner Bros Film Will Stream on HBO Max for Free

The ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has radically changed the movie industry as we know it, and its ramifications are going to continue into the forseeable future. Warner Bros., attempting to deal with that uncertain future, has just announced a shocking, unprecedented step.

Today the studio behind some of the biggest blockbusters in the world has announced that its entire 2021 movie slate will follow the model being established by Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas day: they will launch in theatres and on-demand on HBO Max simultaneously, being free to subscribers for one month. This includes massive titles, such as Dune, The Matrix 4, and more — a list of the studio’s releases is below:

The Little Things (January 29, 2021)

Tom & Jerry (March 5, 2021)

The Many Saints of Newark (March 12, 2021)

Reminiscence (April 16, 2021)

Godzilla vs. Kong (May 21, 2021)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (June 4, 2021)

In the Heights (June 18, 2021)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (July 16, 2021)

The Suicide Squad (August 6, 2021)

Dune (October 1, 2021)

Elvis (November 5, 2021)

King Richard (November 19, 2021)

The Matrix 4 (December 22, 2021)

Sherlock Holmes 3 (December 22, 2021)

Judas and the Black Messiah (TBA 2021)

MACRO (TBA 2021)

Malignant (TBA 2021)

HBO Max also released a brief video alongside the news:

I got you something ✨nice✨ this year:

???? The biggest movie premieres

???? In theaters and on HBO Max the exact same day

???? Beginning December 25 with #WonderWoman1984#HBOMax #WBPictures https://t.co/BZgFFRrrg2 pic.twitter.com/J2KBdWd9Tf — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 3, 2020

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group,” Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios, said in a press release. “No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theatres in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theatres or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.