Doctor Who Set Pictures Tease the Return of a Major Villain

Somehow, Spider-Man 3 rumours continue to expand its cast. George Miller is contemplating honouring Mad Max legend Hugh Keays-Byrne in the Furiosa prequel. Even more Hawkeye set pictures tease Clint Barton’s old ties. Plus, Riverdale continues to Riverdale. Spoilers, away!

Spider-Man 3

According to…Murphy’s Multiverse, Charlie Cox is additionally set to reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man 3, a movie with an allegedly ridiculously ballooning cast.

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Filming has officially begun on George Miller’s latest movie, Three Thousand Years of Longing, staring Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba. Though Deadline reports “plot details are being kept under wraps,” a synopsis on Production List states the story follows “a lonely and bitter British woman” who “discovers an ancient bottle while on a trip to Istanbul and unleashes a Djinn who offers her three wishes. Filled with apathy, she is unable to come up with one until his stories spark in her a desire to be loved.”

Furiosa

Relatedly, Indiewire reports Miller is “already thinking about ways to honour” the late Hugh Keays-Byrne in his upcoming Furiosa prequel.

Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek

In conversation with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), The Revenant screenwriter Mark L. Smith described the big-screen adaptation of “A Piece of the Action” he co-wrote with Quentin Tarantino as “so much fun,” seemingly implying in the process that the script intended to use the Kelvin-timeline-era version of the Enterprise crew.

I wrote a Star Trek with Tarantino, and that was a sci-fi script on which I could have fun and lean into some bigger, broader things. Kirk is always just so fun. Tarantino and I had so much fun with him, because Kirk is just William Shatner, y’know? It’s like: you’re not sure who is who, so you can kinda lean into that. Because you watch Chris Pine and he’s playing Kirk, but he’s also playing William Shatner a touch.

Halloween Kills

Halloween Kills has been officially rated R in the U.S. by the MPAA for “strong bloody violence throughout, grisly images, language and some drug use.” It’s about equivalent to an MA15+ rating in Australia. [Bloody-Disgusting]

Dog Man

THR reports Pinky & the Brain director Peter Hastings is attached to direct a film based on Dave Pilkey’s graphic novel series, Dog Man, for DreamWorks Animation. The series book follows “the madcap adventures of Dog Man, a loveable canine superhero, and his friends Li’l Petey, a curious kitten who embodies love, optimism and hope, and 80-HD, a robot who expresses himself best through his art.” Together, “they call themselves the Supa Buddies.”

Skylin3es

Bloody-Disgusting has a poster for the third film the Skyline franchise starring Lindsey Morgan, Alexander Siddig, Jonathan Howard, Rhona Mitra, and James Cosmo.

Photo: Vertical Entertainment

Monster Hunter

Rathalos attacks in a new clip from Monster Hunter.

Shadow in the Cloud

Chloë Grace Moretz takes on a gremlin in a new teaser for Shadow in the Cloud.

Greenland

A new trailer for the Gerard Butler/Morena Baccarin asteroid disaster film, Greenland, reveals its coming to VOD on December 18.

Agent Revelation

Speaking of space rocks, dust from a meteor transforms a rejected CIA analyst into a super-soldier able to communicate with an invading alien race in the trailer for Agent Revelation, starring Michael Dorn.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Variety reports Craig Macneill (The Boy) is attached to direct the pilot episode of Amazon’s I Know What You Did Last Summer television series.

https://io9.gizmodo.com/amazon-knows-what-you-did-last-summer-and-is-making-a-t-1845372959

The Baby

According to Deadline, HBO will re-team with Chernobyl co-producers Sky and Sister on The Baby, a horror-comedy series from Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassell boasting “an all-female writers room.” The story is said to concern “38-year-old Natasha” as she is “unexpectedly landed with a baby. Controlling, manipulative, and with violent powers, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a horror show.”

Doctor Who

The Weeping Angels once again return in a set photo from Doctor Who’s thirteenth season.

???? NEWS ???? The return of the Weeping Angels for Series 13? Look what was spotted last night on set in Penarth… pic.twitter.com/UjNFfXQkXD — Doctor Who Page (@dwpageofficial) December 9, 2020

Hawkeye

Likewise, a set photo appears to confirm Hawkeye is still working for SHIELD (or at least is keeping old SHIELD tech) in the upcoming series at Disney+.

Riverdale

Archie Andrews appears to become an exotic dancer — or just Riverdale’s approximation of a firefighter — in a new behind-the-scenes photo from Riverdale’s fifth season.

Banner art by Jim Cooke