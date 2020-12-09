Could Even More Familiar Faces Return for Spider-Man 3?

Michelle Pfeiffer says she’ll be back for Ant-Man 3. Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall offers an update on the film. LeBron James promises there will be basketball in Space Jam: A New Legacy. Plus, Hawkeye set pictures give us a look at Kate Bishop’s new costume. To me, my spoilers!

Ant-Man 3

Appearing as a guest on Ladies First with Laura Brown, Michelle Pfeiffer confirmed she will indeed return as Janet van Dyne in Ant-Man 3. Unfortunately, Coming Soon reports “she declined to share any specific details about the sequel, or if Janet would return to the Quantum Realm” at any time during the interview.

Spider-Man 3

In addition to Alfred Molina, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Jamie Foxx, Collider alleges Kirsten Dunst will also reprise her role as Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man 3.

Indiana Jones 5

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, producer Frank Marshall continues to iterate that the now 78-year old Harrison Ford will not be recast in Indiana Jones 5.

Yeah, we are working on the script. There will only be one Indiana Jones and that’s Harrison Ford. What I’m excited about with Jim [Mangold] is a great story. I think you see that in his movies like Ford Vs Ferrari. It’s all about characters and telling a good story. So I’m excited to see what he comes up with. I haven’t seen (the script) yet so I don’t know what to tell you.

Reunion

Radio Silence, the production team behind V/H/S, Southbound, Ready or Not, and the upcoming Scream sequel are now working on Reunion, a new horror movie for MGM. The story concerns “a group of uninspired old friends” meeting at a high school reunion who become “the only hope for survival against an unwelcome shape-shifting creature.” [Deadline]

Juju

Deadline also reports producer Issa Rae, director Thembi Banks, and writer Angelica Nwandu have teamed for a horror-comedy titled Juju at Universal Pictures. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Appearing as a guest on Road Trippin’, LeBron James confirmed the upcoming Space Jam sequel will include the Looney Tunes in a game against “some people that are a little out of this world” but is really “more of a family movie” about a father pressuring his son to play basketball.

There will be a basketball game, I’ll say that. And there will be some people that are a little out of this world that we’re competing against. But it’s more of a family movie. It’s a parenting movie between me and my son, and me trying to demand my son to do something because I was taught that way growing up. Demand my son to play basketball. ‘This is what you’re gonna do, this is how you’re gonna do it.’ And me as a parent not listening to my son and not believing in what my son is actually great at. It’s a tackling between me being a parent and supporting my son, and my son basically turning off at some point and me trying to regain that trust throughout the movie. Along with the great Bugs Bunny, and Lola, and Taz, and Tweety. All of them.

Later in the interview, James revealed the original film’s Monstars do not return in A New Legacy — at least, not as we know them.

You can call them that [Monstars] – they have a different name. I won’t give the name.

Wonder Woman 1984

Warner Bros. released a new batch of Wonder Woman 1984 character posters.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Photo: Warner Bros.

Peacemaker

According to a report from The Illuminderi, Chris Conrad has been cast as Adrian Chase, AKA The Vigilante, who will serve as the antagonist of the Peacemaker series. Additionally, Danielle Brooks will play Leota Adebayo, a “smart, driven, capable” woman while Robert Patrick joins as Auggie Smith, Peacemaker’s “strongly opinionated, vulgar” and “racist” father who is also “powerful and cunning.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Caity Lotz is currently directing an episode of Legends of Tomorrow titled, “The Satanist’s Apprentice.”

Episode 605 now in production! Written by @ketomizu and @rayutar and directed by (drum roll please....) @caitylotz! pic.twitter.com/rGvXWfNv2j — LoT Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) December 8, 2020

Riverdale

TV Line has photos from Riverdale’s upcoming prom when the show returns for season five.

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Photo: The CW

Hawkeye

Set photos of Hailee Steinfeld in full costume as Kate Bishop/Hawkeye have now surfaced.

???? | Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop on the set of “Hawkeye” on December 8, 2020, in New York. pic.twitter.com/xJdtRomWEJ — Hailee Steinfeld News (@HSteinfeldNews) December 8, 2020

Hailee Steinfeld and Jeremy Renner seen on the set of #Hawkeye on the Lower East Side, New York#Marvel #DisneyPlus She's in the Kate Bishop outfit ???? 4 MQ Photos. pic.twitter.com/PWFXUJGGAW — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) December 8, 2020

