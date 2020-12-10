Circles.Life is Slinging A 60GB Plan for Under $23

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

New year, new you – new phone plan? To make the end of 2020 a little bit better then, y’know, most of 2020, Circles.Life is running a 20% off promotion on its SIM only plans.

If the name Circles.Life isn’t too familiar to you, it’s a relatively new telco in the Australian market. It launched in September of last year, and is powered by the Optus network. During this period, it’s offered a fair share of cheap plans with some decently sized data allowances.

So, if you’re someone who is constantly capping their data at a great expense, these discounted plans might be the solution you’ve been looking for.

The 20% off discount will last for the first six months you’re with Circles.Life, but there’s no lock in contract, so you can leave it anytime you want. This deal is available until 9pm (AEDT), December 31, so you’ve got a couple of weeks to think it over.

READ MORE 6 Older Smartphone Models To Consider When Buying Second-Hand

You can check out Circles.Life’s plans here:

The discounts on the 100GB and 8GB plans aren’t too bad. Over the six month period, you’ll be saving $45.60 and $21.60, respectively, which will easily cover an extra, full-price month on either plan. If you’re someone who burns through a lot of data, a 100GB plan for $30.40 is an all-around solid deal, no matter how you slice it.

The real stand out of this promotion is the “20GB” plan, which is offering an extra 40GB of data on top of the 20% discount – so you’ll be getting 60GB of data for $22.40 each month.

READ MORE How to Hack Optus’ Cheapest Plan to Get an Even Better Deal

For the sake of comparison, here’s how Circles.Life’s 20GB-but-actually-60GB plan stacks up against other SIM only plans in the 50 to 70GB range: