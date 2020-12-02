The Best Christmas Gifts For Book Lovers

Let’s face it: it’s tough at the best of times to find an opportunity to treat yourself to a book. Particularly as the holiday season approaches, time earmarked for some quiet reading time ends up being consumed by something else.

So, by getting someone a book-related gift, you’re also reminding them that they deserve to set some time aside to read.

If one of your friends or family members is someone who actively dedicates the time to this fine art, buying a gift will probably be a little tough because they probably own all the good books. To help you on your way, we’ve crafted up this little list of Christmas gift ideas to help get those creative juices going during the season of giving.

The war between books and e-readers is over. The winner? Both. Even the most devoted bibliophile will find a use for e-reader like the Kindle in the right situation: reading while they’re travelling or on their lunch break. Give your book-loving friend the gift of convenience with one of the new Kindle Oasis e-readers (it even has buttons!)

$339

If your recipient is a complete book lover, there’s a good chance they probably have a lot of the latest releases. So, yes, while gift vouchers are a bit lazy, they’re also completely practical in these situations where you want to be thoughtful without the stress of figuring out what the hell they don’t have.

We’ve popped Booktopia in here because they’re #Australian and their range is available online but there are plenty of other options to choose from. Booktopia offers gift certificates between $20 and $300 so you can decide how generous you’re feeling and drop that precious cash.

$20 – $300

You know what the problem with bookmarks is? They only work on one book at a time. If your prospective gift recipient loves to read two or more books at a time, or they have a habit of losing things, then a single book mark won’t do.

But a set of bookmarks? Now we’re talking. You can pick up some cute bookmarks for a present for all ages on the cheap.

$5.99

Reading books requires proper serenity and nothing says serenity like popping on your freshest candle. The Paddywax Library collection of candles fits in with the ~vibe~ of most book lovers and comes adorned with quotes from classic authors like Edgar Allan Poe, Jane Austen and Oscar Wilde.

Getting a candle does seem a little comme ci comme Ã§a as a gift idea but this one shows you know their interests and you’re doing your bloody best to be thoughtful about it.

$19.72

It’s not enough to have a bag that can carry your bags. It’s also how it looks. Any book-lover wants to let people know that they’ve read the classics. They’re not messing around in this library.

This Jane Austen themed canvas tote bags tote bag will help your gift pal cart heavy books around in style.

$20.86

People don’t just like reading because they love books. It’s everything that goes along with it. They love going somewhere quiet, kicking their shoes off, snuggling into a couch, armchair or bed and cracking open a book (or e-reader) in the peace and quiet.

And one way to really step up the reading ambience is using an essential oil diffuser. The device will help with dry air, less-than-ideal smells and help block out any bad vibes.

$40.99

Image: Amazon

Every book lover will know how hard it is to swim against the rising tide of new books but if they haven’t yet read the classics either, it’s almost an impossible task. Get them this neat little scratch-off poster of 100 books everyone should read and they can slowly scratch one book off at a time. It’s got a good mix of old school and recent literary classics ranging from Ulysses and Lolita to The Road and Fear and Loathing In Vegas.

It will serve as a visual reminder of some of the books they’ve yet to tick off, which could be inspiring or devastating, really.

$19.72

It wouldn’t be a good book freak list without some actual books included but rather than offer you a specific title, it’s best to explain how to look for the right book. If you know what your friend or family member tends to read then that’s a great start. Look for titles similar to that in genre and age. If they’re a true crime buff, for example, check Book Depository and Booktopia menus, check ratings and reviews on sites like Goodreads and see if they’re are any relevant titles on the numerous Best Books of 20-whatever lists out there.

Good contenders are likely included on longlists and shortlists for major book awards like the Pulitzer and Man Booker or the Australian-specific awards like the Miles Franklin or Stella Prize.

For example, some of the biggest fiction book releases this year included Brit Bennett’s incredible debut The Vanishing Half, Laura van dan Berg’s compilation of beautiful stories I Hold a Wolf by the Ears and Aoko Matsuda’s supernatural reimagining of traditional tales Where the Wild Ladies Are.

In terms of non-fiction, you can’t go wrong with Bob Woodward’s telling of the Trump presidency Rage, Trent Dalton’s sophomore novel All Our Shimmering Skies and, of course, Barack Obama’s A Promised Land.

Most book lovers will likely have already read those titles but it’s a good start.

Various

