The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Chris Pine May Further Enhance His Nerd Cred by Starring in the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

Cheryl Eddy

Published 19 mins ago: December 15, 2020 at 8:45 am -
Filed to:chris pine
dungeons and dragonsgameshasbroio9john francis daleyjonathan goldsteinparamountrpgtabletop gameswizards of the coast
Chris Pine May Further Enhance His Nerd Cred by Starring in the Dungeons & Dragons Movie
Chris Pine attends the premiere of TNT's I Am The Night at Harmony Gold on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images)

He’s romanced Wonder Woman (and will again very soon in Wonder Woman 1984!), and he’s played Captain Kirk in multiple Star Trek movies. He even played the dad in A Wrinkle in Time. Now, Chris Pine is set to conquer yet another one of nerddom’s mightiest peaks: Dungeons & Dragons.

The Hollywood Reporter says Pine is negotiating to star in Paramount and Hasbro/eOne’s new adaptation of the popular tabletop game, which is coming to the big screen courtesy of — appropriately enough — Game Night directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The pair also handled the latest script rewrite for the project, which has been rolling around like a drunken 20-sided die since at least 2016, when Ansel Elgort was circling the lead.

We don’t have any clue about plot details at this stage, but with Pine now aboard, and Daley and Goldstein (who’ve proven themselves in the action-comedy realm; in addition to their hit Game Night, they were also among the writers on Spider-Man: Homecoming) leading the charge, we can kind of get a sense of what the tone of this new D&D film might be. (Was anyone a fan of the 2000 film starring Thora Birch and Jeremy Irons among others?)

With a heightened profile in the popular imagination thanks to Stranger Things — and, obviously, legions of fans of the game itself — we’re cautiously optimistic that this time, the film might actually happen. How would you like to see this one play out?

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.