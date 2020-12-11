Chris Evans Will Play the Original Buzz Lightyear in a New Pixar Adventure

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear was an action figure with delusions of grandeur, imagining himself to actually be the space ranger his toyline was based on. Now, 24 years after that idea, Pixar is returning to it to tell an all-new sci-fi story about the original Buzz Lightyear saga.

Lightyear, announced at today’s Disney Investor Day panel, won’t be a Toy Story movie, and doesn’t seem to feature the Buzz toy voiced by Tim Allen in the quadrilogy. It is, as Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter explained, an original sci-fi/action movie that tells the story of the actual Buzz, the young test pilot who finds himself catapulted into the stars to become a one-day-legendary space ranger.

Blasting into theaters June 17, 2022, Lightyear is the definitive story of the original Buzz Lightyear. Voiced by @ChrisEvans, get ready to go to “infinity and beyond” with Lightyear. ???? ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/LdYXlN33sP — Pixar (@Pixar) December 11, 2020

Oh, and Buzz is voiced by Steve Rogers himself, Chris Evans. America’s arse has become America’s chin, ladies and gents.

Lightyear is expected to release June 17, 2022.