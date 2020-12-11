The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Chris Evans Will Play the Original Buzz Lightyear in a New Pixar Adventure

James Whitbrook

Published 48 mins ago: December 11, 2020 at 12:35 pm -
buzz lightyear
chris evansdisneyio9lightyearpixartoy story
Meet the original Buzz Lightyear. He's not quite so plastic this time around. (Image: Disney/Pixar)

Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear was an action figure with delusions of grandeur, imagining himself to actually be the space ranger his toyline was based on. Now, 24 years after that idea, Pixar is returning to it to tell an all-new sci-fi story about the original Buzz Lightyear saga.

Lightyear, announced at today’s Disney Investor Day panel, won’t be a Toy Story movie, and doesn’t seem to feature the Buzz toy voiced by Tim Allen in the quadrilogy. It is, as Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter explained, an original sci-fi/action movie that tells the story of the actual Buzz, the young test pilot who finds himself catapulted into the stars to become a one-day-legendary space ranger.

Oh, and Buzz is voiced by Steve Rogers himself, Chris Evans. America’s arse has become America’s chin, ladies and gents.

Lightyear is expected to release June 17, 2022.

