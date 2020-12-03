Another God Damn Monolith Has Appeared

About a day after the Romanian monolith disappeared, a third structure has appeared in California.

Another day, another monolith

The Monolith Beat has been a wild ride. It all started last month when the original metal structure appeared in the desert in Utah. Last week it disappeared (though there are photos of it being dismantled), only to be replaced by a slightly different monolith in Romania.

Just yesterday we reported that the Romanian monolith had also disappeared — and now there’s a third.

The new monolith, hopefully completing this unholy trinity, has popped up at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California.

The news broke on social media, with pictures depicting the new structure,

???? ???? BREAKING NEWS ???? ???? There is currently a monolith at the top of Pine Mountain in Atascadero!! (Photos by @Atownreporter) pic.twitter.com/0vPhEWYkeY — Connor Allen (@ConnorCAllen) December 2, 2020

According to the Atascadero News, the new monolith appeared on Wednesday morning, local time. The California monolith is apparently similar to its Utah sibling, but isn’t attached to the ground.

Hikers are being warned about its structural integrity as it could be pushed over relatively easily. I wouldn’t though. You don’t want to anger Them Aliens.

READ MORE The Most Popular Utah Monolith Theories, Including Them Aliens

Who is doing this?

There is currently no word on who erected this or any of the other monoliths. There are theories, though.

In addition to aliens, an elaborate prank and leftover props from movie sets, one of the prevailing takes on the entire situation is viral marketing.

And considering how quickly these things are popping up and disappearing, it could very well be a tactic to create buzz around a yet-to-be-released product or movie.

If that’s the case, bravo. We and every other media outlet are taking the bait hard.

But if that is indeed the explanation, there’s been some risk involved. According to local authorities, both the Utah and the Romanian monoliths were placed illegally.

“It is in a protected area on an archaeological site… Before installing something there, they needed permission from our institution, one that must then be approved by the Ministry of Culture,” Neamt Culture and Heritage official, Rocsana Josanu, said earlier in the week.

Anyone want to take bets how long the California monolith lasts?