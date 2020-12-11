Brian K. Vaughan Is Resurrecting Another Sci-Fi Classic

Chris Evans has joined Adam McKay’s asteroid disaster movie at Netflix. The Green Hornet and Kato reboot has found its writer. NBC has tapped a female-focused take on Zorro. Plus, good news for The Handmaid’s Tale, what’s to come on Star Trek: Discovery, and were-folks fight Santas. To me, my spoilers!

Don’t Look Up



Deadline reports Chris Evans is the latest to join the cast of Don’t Look Up — Adam McKay’s asteroid disaster movie for Netflix — in a currently undisclosed role.

The Green Hornet and Kato



According to The Wrap, David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Spider-Man) has been hired to write The Green Hornet reboot.

Buck Rogers



TV Line reports Brian K. Vaughn has been hired to write a Buck Rogers television series for Legendary Entertainment. Don Murphy, Susan Montford, and Flint Dille are attached to produce.

Zorro

A female-lead Zorro television series is also moving forward at NBC from Robert Rodriguez and Sofia Vergara. Deadline reports the series follows “Sola Dominguez, an underground artist who fights for social justice as a contemporary version of the mythical Zorro. Her life is threatened by several criminal organisations after she exposes them.”

Cursed

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder will star in Cursed, an upcoming supernatural comedy from The Safdie Brothers (Uncut Gems) following “a pair of newlyweds who co-star on a ‘problematic’ HGTV series and are trying to start a family — if only an alleged curse weren’t seriously messing with their marriage.” [TV Line]

Craig Banyon, P.I.

Deadline reports Shane Black is developing an animated series at Fox based on James Mullaney’s Craig Banyon, P.I. novels. The series follows the supernatural adventures of Banyon, “an alcoholic ex-cop and current private investigator, as he solves cases in an alternate noir, otherworldly reality.”

The Handmaid’s Tale



The Handmaid’s Tale has been officially renewed for a fifth season.

✨The cast has a special message for you ✨

Season 4 returns in 2021 …oh and praise be, we’ve also been renewed for Season 5! #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/B8GauXz5yf — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) December 10, 2020

Legacies

A new promo confirms Legacies returns January 21 on the CW.

Star Trek: Discovery

More mirror universe shenanigans are afoot in both the trailer — and a clip — from “Terra Firma, Part 2" next week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery.

Creepshow

Finally, a support group for therianthropes is forced to defend themselves against an onslaught of murderous Santas in the trailer for this year’s Creepshow Holiday Special.

