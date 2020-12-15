All The Best Boxing Day Tech Deals Right Here

Boxing Day is just over a week away (where did this year go?), but that hasn’t stopped a few retailers from jumping the gun and offering a few deals now. Be sure to check back here when the Boxing Day sales are in full swing, as there’s sure to be a lot of great tech deals up for grabs.

We’ll be compiling some of the best deals from around the web so you don’t have to go hunting yourself.

What Boxing Day deals can you expect?

Unfortunately, most retailers keep their deals pretty close to their chests, not releasing details until Christmas day or December 26th. However, looking back at previous Boxing Days, it’s pretty safe to assume retailers like Amazon, The Good Guys and Catch will all be running some form of sale.

In terms of tech deals, last year was pretty good. Microsoft were running some solid discounts through their online store, including up to 15% off Microsoft Surfaces, up to $1,000 off ThinkPads and up to $800 off Razer Blade gaming laptops.

If you’re not really in the market for a new laptop or computer parts, there were still plenty of bargains to be had on a range of products, ranging from Bose’s noise cancelling headphones, Dyson’s cordless vacuums and Nikon DSLRs.

Boxing Day is also a great time to pick up some cheap videogames, but probably don’t hold your breath for any deals on the PS5 or Xbox One X. Both consoles are simply way to new. A nice Nintendo Switch deal is more likely, however.

What Boxing Day deals are currently available?

We’ll keep updating this as more Boxing Day deals become available before and on the day.