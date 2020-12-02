Ben & Jerry’s Is Slinging Thousands of Free Ice Creams Across Australia This Week

This article is sponsored by Uber Eats.

Good news – Ben and Jerry’s are giving away thousands of free ice creams across Australia, but you’ll have to solve their secret clues quickly if you want to gain access to these pints of creamy heaven.

In partnership with Uber Eats, Ben and Jerry’s will be kicking off ice cream week, which has come just in time to fight the incoming heatwaves of summer.

Launching December 1, the two companies will be handing out 1,000 tubs of free ice cream in each state across a single week, or as they put it, “Six days, six cities, six thousand pints of ice cream.” Look, I don’t even need six reasons to sign up to this – you had me at ‘free ice cream’. That’s all I need to know.

If you want to pick up a free tub, you’re going to have to work for it, but not too hard. Uber Eats and Ben and Jerry’s will be spreading clues across Instagram that you’ll need to solve to get your code. Once you’ve got the code, enter it in Uber Eats, pay the delivery fee and it’s all yours.

There are a limited amount of tubs on offer, so whoever gets their noggins to work and solves the riddles the fastest will get first dibs.

The offer is now taking place in Sydney, followed by Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and the Gold Coast in that order.

You can usually find the clues on the Uber Eats Instagram page. We’ve got the next cryptic clue for Sydney below if you’re keen on a head start.

Essentially, you’ll be searching for clues that point towards a “famous local face” who has the daily clue.

Sydney (Wednesday): ‘This hint isn’t a page-turner. You’ll just always find this summer favourite on this famous stretch of sand.’

Time to get solving.