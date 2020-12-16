Among Us Just Hit Nintendo Switch in Australia

The surprise indie hit of 2020, Among Us, just dropped on Nintendo Switch in Australia. So get ready to shoot your innocent mates out the airlock.

Among US finally comes to Nintendo Switch

The news dropped earlier this morning as part of Nintendo’s Indie World presentation. It is now live on the Nintendo eShop in Australia and costs just $6.25.

It’s also available on iOS, Android and PC.

Last week Among Us won best mobile and best multiplayer game at the Game Awards. While the game was first released back in 2018 it took off earlier this year after popping off on Twitch.

The multiplayer game is set on a spaceship where four to 10 players must complete various tasks to keep the ship operational. However, secret saboteurs will instead be looking to kill the legit crew members and avoid being pinned from the crimes.

Players must try and work out who the imposters are, while the bad guys try and throw the crew of their scent and try to avoid being chucked out the airlock during crew meetings.

The Switch version of Among us supports crossplay, though in true Nintendo style you will need a Switch Online membership to actually play with (aka against) other people online.