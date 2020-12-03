A Gift Guide For Amateur Photographers

Pictures, we all love taking them. But some people prefer to spend more time with their photos than others – and they’ll probably make you retake the photo over and over until you get it right. For those who fancy themselves a photographer or want to learn more about the craft, here are some great gift ideas to help them on their way.

Retro and easy to use, Instax cameras are the go-to for polaroid photos. They’re in-expensive and the perfect gift for those just starting out in photography or who love to hold onto keepsake memories. The Instax will instantly print and develop your photos after you take them so you don’t have to wait to see your masterpiece.

$92

If you want to learn photography, why not learn from the best. Masterclass offers online curated video tutorials from some industry legends. Annie Leibovitz and Jimmy Chin both have Masterclasses that cover a range of photo techniques, from the basics to shooting in the elements. Plus there are no assignments and your giftee can go through the courses at their own pace, free of deadlines.

Annual membership starts at $280 and gives you access to all Masterclass courses.

Now that smartphone cameras are getting better and better each year it’s easy for anyone to take great photos. If you know someone who loves taking pictures on their smartphone, consider gifting them a gimbal or tripod. The DJI OM 4 offers a magnetic holder for any sized smartphone and will auto-stabilise images and video. No more shaky cam.

$237

GoPros are great for those who love travelling, adventure, fitness or all of the above, as well as taking photos. The GoPro is designed to be out in the wild. It’s waterproof, small and easy to carry, and creates high-resolution photos and videos. The GoPro Hero 9 is the latest in the action cam range, which will give you 5K quality and HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation. But the earlier GoPro models like the Hero 7 or 8 are also great for adventure photographers if you’re looking for a lower price tag.

Hero 9 – $565

Hero 8 – $456

Hero 7 – $299

Drones can be tricky business but a whole lot of fun for photographers. For those just starting out the Zero X Pulse Drone is a great entry-level drone to get a feel for driving a flying camera. If they don’t crash that one too many times, then you can start looking at the big boy drones.

$64 (down from $129) at JB Hi-Fi

They may seem ridiculous, but selfie sticks really do upgrade the quality of your picture. They’re cheap, easy to use and perfect for taking all sorts of photos. If you want to upgrade your Insta feed, a selfie stick is a good place to start. This handy accessory from Cygnett doubles as both a selfie stick and a tripod for your phone. No need to prop your phone up on ten books for a family photo this Christmas, a selfie stick is all you need!

$45

In the world of digital photos, one thing a photographer will always need is hard drive space. But instead of buying your average USB hard drive, consider one for their smartphone. The SanDisk iXpand flash drives offer a portable USB thumb drive for your iPhone and iPad — perfect for backing up photos on the go or while travelling. Plus there’s an option for Android users as well.

The thumb drive will automatically pull photos from the phone to its internal memory via an app and can then be plugged into a computer later and transferred. Super easy and handy for those who want to maximise storage space.

SanDisk iXpand 64GB (for Apple) – $54

SanDisk Dual Drive 64GB (for Android) – $18

The HP Sprocket allows you to instantly print photos from your phone. It’s portable, high quality and quick. You don’t need to spend forever in line at a photo printing facility to get your pictures these days, the Sprocket can do it for you. Downloading the app on your phone lets you pick your favourite photos and print them instantly via Bluetooth. Plus, no expensive ink cartridges are required.

$149

