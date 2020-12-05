5 Motorcycles From Movies That You Can Actually Own

This article is sponsored by the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane.

Have you ever wanted to own a practical piece of cinema that you can actually use?

A tonne of classic motorcycles have been featured in movies since Hollywood’s inception, and while we can’t find you the exact bike that was used in your favourite flicks, we have sourced ones that are as close as you can get.

From The Terminator to The Matrix Reloaded, here are some motorcycles for sale that are uncanny in resemblance.

The Terminator 2 – Harley-Davidson FLSTF Fat Boy

At least to me, Terminator 2 is synonymous with Arnie cruising around on a Harley for what feels like the entire movie.

Granted, it’s been a while between viewings so I could be way off base, but all I know is that growing up, this was the ultimate ‘how cool are motorbikes and murderous robots?’ awakening.

You can find a similar bike to Arnie’s here for $20,500 – if you have that kinda change lying around.

Salt – Triumph Street Triple R

The chase scene in Salt made me believe in two things: that being wanted by the FBI was briefly my ultimate fantasy (as long as I was innocent and/or didn’t get caught), and that motorbikes were the ideal escape vehicle.

I’m not condoning the behaviour of Angelina Jolie’s character — I actually forget if she was innocent or not in the end — but man, she looked cool as hell running for her life.

The original Triumph used in Salt was a 2009 Street Triple R, but you can grab a 2013 model here for a mere $9,750.

Tron: Legacy – Ducati Sport 1000

When everyone thinks of Tron: Legacy (aside from it just not being very good), they think of that wild concept motorcycle created specifically for the movie.

However, there was also a far more readily-available bike used in the same film — the Ducati Sport 1000. It’ll cost you a pretty penny, selling for around $32,000, but it’ll change the way you travel forever.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 – Kawasaki ZZ-R250

Leave it to Uma Thurman in Kill Bill Vol. 1 to colour coordinate her outfit with her ride.

From the yellow Kawasaki ZZ-R250 to the neon leather full-body gear right up to the yellow helmet, Uma Thurman was out for blood in the most aesthetically pleasing way.

While it was near-impossible to find the ZZ-R250 in yellow, there is a blue 2005 model that’s selling online for just over $4,000.

What a steal.

The Matrix Reloaded – Ducati 996

Hollywood has a thing for Ducatis, it appears.

Similarly to Tron: Legacy, Matrix Reloaded also snuck in a Ducati model during that chaotic highway scene, which made every single viewer leave the theatres with the intention of finding a floor-length black leather trench coat and hair gel.

There’s currently one floating about the Australian market for $21,990, so it’s not too late to live out that slick-haired, leather-clad fantasy.

If you’re not necessarily in the market for a motorcycle but can’t get enough of them, the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane is currently running an entire exhibition, The Motorcycle, that delves into the rich history and design of the motorcycle — as well as featuring motorcycles from Tron Legacy, Terminator 2 and The Matrix Reloaded.

It’s running until April 26 2021, and you can grab tickets right here.