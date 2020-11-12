YouTube Is Down For Everyone Right Now

YouTube appeared to be having technical issues on a global scale on Wednesday night, leaving scores of users (ahem) temporarily unable to stream their rainy night blogging music.

In a tweet, YouTube confirmed that there was an issue:

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix,” the message reads. “We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

According to the service outage assessment tool Down Detector, reports of issues with the site jumped up at around 7p.m. EST, with over 278,000 users filing complaints with the site.

We’ll update this post if more information becomes available.