The News Of Tomorrow, Today

You Owe It To Yourself to 3D Print the Tongue Brush

John Biggs

Published 2 hours ago: November 5, 2020 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:3d printing
diymlem
You Owe It To Yourself to 3D Print the Tongue Brush
Screenshot: Joshua MacEachern

Acid rain. International terrorism. Freeway killers. Now, more than ever, it is important to remember the true impacts of technology. It is important to realise that you, dear reader, have the power to 3D print your own tongue brush.

Originally inspired by the work of Simone Giertz, Queen of Shitty Robots, this project uses a 3D printed handle — 3D model available here — and a rubber tongue purchased online.

Tongue Brush

Inspired by the work of Simone Giertz who was once known across the internet as the Queen of Shitty Robots (her words, not ours) an Austrian-based design studio created what is easily the most unsettling tool that modern man has ever forged from the earth. Is it a paint brush?...

Read more

“The tongue is a ‘simulation [sic] tongue’ I bought on Wish, and it’s disturbingly flexible,” wrote creator Joshua MacEachern. [Ed. note: I think he meant “stimulation,” also please don’t search for it on Wish.] [Ed. note 2: After ignoring my own advice, it turns out it actually is “simulation tongue,” which is disturbing for other reasons.]

MacEachern originally posted an image of his tongue brush on Reddit but did not include a printable STL file so others could not immediately revel in the glory of the brush. He finally relented after countless fans asked for access to the technology. And now it’s here.

The build is pretty simple: Just print out the handle and glue the tongue into the hole at the end. The results, as you can see, speak – mlem? – for themselves.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.