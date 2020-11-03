Watch These Adorable Baby Peregrine Falcons React To Airplanes Returning To Melbourne’s Skies In A Livestream

As Australia records shrinking numbers of COVID-19 cases, nature is healing. People are seeing friends and family. Workers are going back to their offices. And airplanes have even returned to the sky — to the displeasure of a few of the city’s winged inhabitants.

Redditor u/Hoochiemama8 posted a clip of a livestream showing some baby peregrine falcons responding to, presumably, one of the first planes they would have ever heard.

In a video titled 367 Collins st Falcon chicks have their first experience of having an aeroplane flying overhead in Melbourne, a few chicks are captured moving about their nest.

When the plane’s engines begin to roar overhead, the baby falcons cower together in the corner.

Who’s filming a nest of falcons in Melbourne?

The clip of the Melbourne baby falcons is taken from a Youtube account aptly named Melbourne CBD Falcons, which provides a 24/7 stream of the nest (which is a very popular genre of livestream).

According to the account, the peregrine falcons have been living in nest boxes on the building’s ledge since the early 1990s. And in 2017, a high definition camera was installed to share the Melbourne falcons’ going-ons with the world.

The exact location of the birds is not known: it is a closely-kept secret — “this is for the welfare of the Peregrines and the interests of management on site”, the video’s description reads — and any attempts to doxx the birds in the livestream’s chat are deleted.

And viewers are warned not to be too precious.

“This is an active wildlife site. A 100% positive outcome is not guaranteed. Rescues will not occur. This means that some birds may not survive – whether due to injury, illness or failure to thrive – and that no interventions to save them will be done,” the account writes.

And so if you’re looking to follow the ups-and-downs of life as a falcon, tune into the livestream anytime to check it out.