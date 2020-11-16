TPG’s New Felix Mobile Brand Has Only One Plan

After months of speculation and rumour, TPG Telecom has unveiled its new mobile brand, Felix. The digital MVNO is carbon neutral and has committed to one tree a month for every customer.

It’s also entirely online, offering a website as well as an app on iOS or Android. The app itself can be used to sign up for the service as well as add and subtract additional features.

Felix has just one plan

To say Felix has a simple model is perhaps an understatement. At the present time it has just one plan. It’s a $35 per month SIM-only plan with “endless data”. But the caveat is the speed is capped at “up to” 5Mbps.

According to TPG Telecon this "[allows] customers to endlessly browse the web, socials and stream HD video1 - all powered by Australia’s first 100% renewable electricity telco plan."

The plan also comes with "endless" standard national calls and texts within Australia. There is no lock in contract so you can leave at any time.

While being environmentally conscious is excellent, the plan itself is far from the best offer in market.

Endless data is great, but not so much when you're facing capped speeds. Comparatively, you can get plenty of high data plans at full speed from other telcos (including Vodafone, which has now merged with TPG) for around the same price.

Felix International Add Ons

Felix also has some optional extras that can be added via its app. Firstly there is "endless" international calls and texts for $5 per month. There are a couple of ways this can work - buy now or schedule for later.

"When you add Endless International Calls and Texts you’ll have 2 options; buy now or schedule for later. If you buy now, your new add-on will take effect immediately and will automatically renew when your subscription renews," the Felix website reads.

"If you schedule for later it’ll simply kick in when your subscription renews and automatically renew with your subscription."

It is also offering international roaming for $20. It only comes with 4GB data but it can be used over 365 days.

Both of these add ons are available in over 40 countries and we have them all here:

Austria

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Denmark

France

Germany

Greece

Guam

Hong Kong

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kuwait

Malaysia

Mexico

Mongolia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Puerto Rico

Romania

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Spain - Canary Islands

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

U.K.

U.S.A.

Vatican

Vietnam

Once international travel is back, this too may be a tough sell. To invoke Vodafone again, its $5 a day roaming allows you to use your regular plan like you would back home. Plus, its available across over 80 countries.

While it's cool to see telcos do new things, especially ones that help the environment. But at the end of the day the price and inclusions still have to be right.