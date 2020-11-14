The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Thor: Love and Thunder Is Adding a Second Chris

Germain Lussier

Published 41 mins ago: November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am
Thor: Love and Thunder Is Adding a Second Chris
These Chrises will reunite in Thor 4. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)

Chris Hemsworth will be joined by a fellow Chris in Thor: Love and Thunder. No, not the one who played Captain America, as awesome as that would be. And no, not the one who has been resurrected in Wonder Woman 1984, as wild as that would be. It’s the one that makes the most sense for the story: Chris Pratt, who’ll be reprising his role as Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news of Pratt’s addition, which isn’t entirely a surprise. Thor left Earth with the Guardians the last time we saw them all (in Avengers: Endgame), so some kind of transitional story linking that with the new movie, or maybe even linking Thor back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, would keep that precious Marvel Cinematic Universe continuity going.

Recently, several members of Pratt’s Marvel family defended him against an internet backlash that arose when people realised he belongs to a church with reportedly homophobic views; he was also notably absent when his co-stars did a fundraiser for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. For those reasons many people deemed him the worst Chris (as compared to Hemsworth, Evans, and Pine), so feelings are sure to be mixed over his inclusion in the fourth Thor movie.

The fact is though, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 certainly aiming to get rolling sometime next year, not to mention the upcoming release of Jurassic World: Dominion and a new sci-fi action film called The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt isn’t going anywhere. Well, except to the set of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder, written and directed by Taika Waititi, also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. It’s currently scheduled for release February 11, 2022.

