This Lego Technic McLaren Is The Only One You Can Afford

For the first time ever a McLaren has been immortalised in Lego Technic form, which means we actually afford one of these glorious brick beasts.

While there have been a few Lego McLarens over the past few years, this is the first time one is getting the Lego Technic treatment.

Previous Lego iterations of the supercars include the McLaren P1 and 720S, as well as life-sized Lego replicas of the regular Senna and 720S.

The new McLaren Senna GTR will now be available in brick form, coming in at 32cm and made up of 830 pieces. It also has working dihedral doors, just like the real Senna GTR as well as a V8 engine with working pistons and suspension system.

It’s very cool and I want it.

“Recreating a car that is so extreme to the core as the McLaren Senna GTR with Lego Technic gave us an incredibly interesting challenge,” Lego Technic Senior Designer, Uwe Wabra, said in a statement.

“This track car is not like any road car I’ve worked on before. It’s got some unique details, like its silhouettes and the awesome rear spoiler, which differentiates the building experience from others. Just like the incredible engineers at McLaren do when designing their supercars, we really pushed things to the max so the resulting model perfectly honours the art form that is the McLaren Senna GTR.”

The Lego McLaren Senna GTR will cost £44.99, which is about $81. Considering the real-life McLaren Senna GTR costs about $US1.7 million, this is probably the only way the vast majority of us plebs will ever afford one.

The Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR will be available in early January 2021. There’s no word on whether it’s coming to Australia yet but we’ve got all our appendages crossed on that one.