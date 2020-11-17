The Venture Bros.’ Future Is Being Worked on by the Head of HBO Max

Lynne Ramsay is heading to the world of Stephen King adaptations. Jeffrey Dean Morgan still has hopes for a Negan Walking Dead spinoff. Get a look at Adventure Time’s return in the opening minutes of Distant Lands: Obsidian. Plus: Javicia Leslie’s new Batwoman drops down for a new teaser. Spoilers now!

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon



THR reports Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here) is now attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon — about a girl lost on a hike that hallucinates she’s being stalked by a supernatural entity — from a screenplay by Christy Hall, co-creator of I Am Not OK With This.

Songbird

The Michael Bay-produced “covid-19 thriller” Songbird will release on PVOD December 11, 2020 for $US19.99 ($27) as a 48-hour rental. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Orange Years

Artie, the Strongest Man in the World is discussed in a new clip from the Nickelodeon documentary, The Orange Years.

Deathcember

Twenty-four directors come together for 24 Winter-inspired shorts in the new horror anthology, Deathcember.

Finally, here’s the UNRATED English-language version of our trailer! #DEATHCEMBER will be out on VOD and Blu-ray/DVD across several countries such as USA, Canada, Germany in the course of the next 2-3 weeks ???????? deathcembermovie #deathcemberfilm #unrated #trailer #adventcalendar pic.twitter.com/ZyjGI5arvG — Deathcember (@DeathcemberFilm) November 16, 2020

The Final Girl Support Group

Deadline reports Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain are developing a TV series based on Grady Hendrix’s yet-to-be-published novel, The Final Girl Support Group, for Annapurna Pictures. Described as “both an homage to and subversion of iconic slasher films, The Final Girl Support Group, is billed as a fresh new take on the beloved horror sub-genre, while also capturing the cultural zeitgeist around true crime stories.”

The Venture Bros.

HBO Max head Andy Forssell took to Twitter to state he’s currently “working on” a potential Venture Bros. series finale, though “nothing” is “imminent.”

The Venture Bros fans are passionate, but incredibly civil. I've received tons of emails, all of which are short very well written notes, oozing with politeness. Class fans. Nothing imminent, but know that we're working on it.#SaveTheVentureBros — Andy Forssell (@aforssell) November 13, 2020

The Walking Dead/Negan: The Series

According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “no doors are closed” regarding a potential Negan spinoff series.

We shall see. I’d like to think no doors are closed. A great character with many stories to tell. But again, much still to do here on twd! Many episodes still to shoot. Right now I’m just excited about that! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 14, 2020

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian

The first four minutes of the upcoming Princess Bubblegum & Marceline, The Vampire Queen movie is now available to watch online.

30 Coins

HBO has released a new trailer for 30 Coins, an eight-episode miniseries following Father Vergara, “an exorcist, boxer, and ex-convict” exiled to an apparently haunted town in Spain.

Batwoman



Finally…boo! Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder takes over the mantle of Batwoman in a very tiny teaser for season two.

