The Venture Bros.’ Future Is Being Worked on by the Head of HBO Max

James Whitbrook and Gordon Jackson

Published 3 hours ago: November 18, 2020 at 1:18 am -
Team Venture may ride one last time at HBO Max. (Image: Adult Swim)

Lynne Ramsay is heading to the world of Stephen King adaptations. Jeffrey Dean Morgan still has hopes for a Negan Walking Dead spinoff. Get a look at Adventure Time’s return in the opening minutes of Distant Lands: Obsidian. Plus: Javicia Leslie’s new Batwoman drops down for a new teaser. Spoilers now!

The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

THR reports Lynne Ramsay (We Need to Talk About Kevin, You Were Never Really Here) is now attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon — about a girl lost on a hike that hallucinates she’s being stalked by a supernatural entity — from a screenplay by Christy Hall, co-creator of I Am Not OK With This.

It Chapter Two (Screenshot: Warner Bros.)

Our 10 All-Time Favourite Stephen King Horror Roles

Stephen King needs no introduction. Though he spends most of his time writing books and stories that almost inevitably get made (and remade) into movies and TV series, he also manages to do a little acting on the side, most often popping up in adaptations of his own works. Would...

Songbird

The Michael Bay-produced “covid-19 thriller” Songbird will release on PVOD December 11, 2020 for $US19.99 ($27) as a 48-hour rental. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The Orange Years

Artie, the Strongest Man in the World is discussed in a new clip from the Nickelodeon documentary, The Orange Years.

Nickelodeon, including its stores, are the subject of an excellent new documentary. (Photo: Gravitas Ventures)

The Nickelodeon Documentary Was a Journey for Best Friends

Two friends who grew up watching Nickelodeon together have made what might be the definitive documentary on the legendary channel’s creation. The movie is called The Orange Years, those friends are directors are Scott Barber and Adam Sweeney, and the film is being released November 17. It documents the creation...

Deathcember

Twenty-four directors come together for 24 Winter-inspired shorts in the new horror anthology, Deathcember.

The Final Girl Support Group

Deadline reports Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain are developing a TV series based on Grady Hendrix’s yet-to-be-published novel, The Final Girl Support Group, for Annapurna Pictures. Described as “both an homage to and subversion of iconic slasher films, The Final Girl Support Group, is billed as a fresh new take on the beloved horror sub-genre, while also capturing the cultural zeitgeist around true crime stories.”

The Venture Bros.

HBO Max head Andy Forssell took to Twitter to state he’s currently “working on” a potential Venture Bros. series finale, though “nothing” is “imminent.”

The Walking Dead/Negan: The Series

According to Jeffrey Dean Morgan, “no doors are closed” regarding a potential Negan spinoff series.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian

The first four minutes of the upcoming Princess Bubblegum & Marceline, The Vampire Queen movie is now available to watch online.

30 Coins

HBO has released a new trailer for 30 Coins, an eight-episode miniseries following Father Vergara, “an exorcist, boxer, and ex-convict” exiled to an apparently haunted town in Spain.

Batwoman

Finally…boo! Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder takes over the mantle of Batwoman in a very tiny teaser for season two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5__G4rXil8Banner art by Jim Cooke.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.

