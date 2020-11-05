The Totally Redesigned Subaru BRZ Will Debut November 18, And A New Teaser Shows A Lot

The newly redesigned upcoming Subaru BRZ already leaked after being shown at an event last month, but a new teaser on the car’s website reveals much more of the BRZ’s slick new look, which will be revealed in full on November 18.

The new Subaru BRZ was officially confirmed for debut by the end of this year in an announcement last month,. Now there’s an official “Future Vehicles” webpage on Subaru’s website for the upcoming model (via GR86.org forums), along with an official reveal date: Wednesday, November 18. There’s also an official new photo of what appears to be a real car, and the second-gen is looking very Porsche-inspired this time around.

2022 Subaru BRZ (Image: Subaru)

I did a quick Photoshop edit and mirrored image, with a rendered extension to fill in the middle of the two halves. Because it looks like the plate holder corner there in the image I measured out the amount of car I added by the approximate length of a U.S. licence plate using a reference photo of the current BRZ.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a useable image of the current BRZ at a similar angle, but what I used was close enough for the one measurement I really needed. I also left off the Subaru badge because I am just a little too lazy for that much effort, though I will also note it’s weird that even Subaru left it out of its own teaser image. There could be hood or bumper detailing I failed to include in the middle margin of the car left out of the original teaser image, but this is likely very close to the real deal at this point.

2022 Subaru BRZ (Image: JW / Jalopnik. Source photo: Subaru)

As much as we are all want to loathe automotive design comparison on this website and in the comments, I will say the common reaction around the virtual office was “Porsche” and I’d argue there’s a nice dash of Honda S2000 in there, too, though I doubt this car will be as romantically long.

Now just think. We’re only two weeks away from a new boxer-engined two-plus sports car. Along with the new VW Golf R and, you know, other stuff, it would seem things are, generally, looking up this week.