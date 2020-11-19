The Many Looks of Ahsoka Tano

Padawan. General. Jedi. Jedi, no more. Fulcrum. Above all, a hero of Republics and Rebellions alike. Ahsoka Tano has had as many titles in her Star Wars story as she has had killer costumes. As we prepare to imagine what she may look like when Din Djarin finds her on Disney+’s The Mandalorian, let’s look back on the stylings of our favourite Togruta.

Padawan (Seasons 1-2)

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The classic! When we first met Ahsoka in the Clone Wars movie, we got to see our first taste of Padawan fashion that was more than just the same robes we’d seen in the prequels. It might not match the armoured additions Obi-Wan and Anakin made for their animated series looks, but this helped Ahsoka stand out.

Padawan (Seasons 3-5)

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

The Clone Wars got a serious animation bump in its third season, and with it came the acknowledgment that time had passed for our heroes — all a little older, wiser, and increasingly tired by the duration of the war. Ahsoka’s new costume traded in her crop top for a more intricate, high-necked tunic, longer arm wraps, and an overall darker palette, strewn with a diamond-cutout motif. It might not be the outfit she debuted in, but when you think of Clone Wars Ahsoka, this is it.

Poncho!

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Does it count? Barely. But Ponchos are cool.

EVA Suit

Image: Lucasfilm

The suit itself isn’t that much to write home about — although it’s cute Ahsoka got one in her earthy red-brown just so you know it’s her. But that retro sci-fi helmet? The good kind of Star Wars goofy.

Cold Weather Gear

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

This is sort of like the poncho from before, in that it’s not really an outfit in so much as something Ahsoka wears over one of her other outfits. But still, this fur. This hood. The little peaks for her montrals! Adorable.

Scuba Set

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Consider the EVA suit, but with a much more compact face covering.

Zygerrian Disguise

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Worn to infiltrate the slave trade conducted on the Zygerrian homeworld, this was much more about form than function, but Ahsoka still got to kick some slaver-butt in it.

Poncho! But Sad!

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Not the same poncho as before — this one’s got a nice big hood for, uh, disguising your montrals when you’re trying to evade your former comrades in arms capturing you and putting you on trial for a terrorist attack you didn’t commit. That’s sad! But the poncho is good.

Civilian Overalls

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

When we’re finally reunited with Ahsoka after leaving the Jedi Order, she’s adopted this very cute getup to venture into the lower levels of Coruscant. It’s like, part romper, part space bellbottoms. Good mechanic aesthetic — she did, after all, learn from the best at Skywalker Academy.

Besieger of Mandalore

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

OK, so you know how I said the season three-five look was the Ahsoka look of The Clone Wars? Sorry. I lied. It’s this. We only get four episodes with it and yet it is immediately iconic. The cool blues and almost art-deco design prints feel very in line with the Mandalorian aesthetic we saw in Clone Wars too, so it was nice of Ahsoka to dress for the occasion, even if the occasion was…war.

Poncho! But Saddest!

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

*Sobs* why *sobs* are *sobs* ponchos *sobs* so *sobs* good!? *hysterical breakdown*

Full disclosure: it’s more of a cloak than a poncho. But you can’t ruin the theme!

Ahsoka Cover

Image: Lucasfilm

OK, kind of cheating, as we only ever saw this on the cover of E.K. Johnston’s novel about what Ahsoka immediately did after Order 66. But it’s technically a new outfit, an updated take on her seasons three-five look. And it’s pretty cool!

Fulcrum

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

Ahsoka’s Rebels look is fascinating. Eschewing the richer tones we’d come to know of her costuming in Clone Wars, her gear as Fulcrum — the secret agent network aiding the disparate cells of the Rebellion — is the most armoured we’ve seen her. Even more than when she was on the front lines of a war!

Ahsoka the White

Screenshot: Lucasfilm

What is it about Ahsoka Tano in a hooded robe that’s just so cool? It’s more than just the cloak this time though: underneath, Ahsoka has an all-new white and grey outfit too, looking more like a Jedi than she has since we first saw her. Ready to find Ezra, this Ahsoka could be what we see whenever we meet her in The Mandalorian.