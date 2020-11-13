The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Mandalorian Chapter 11 Spoiler Discussion Zone Is Right Here

Germain Lussier

Published 54 mins ago: November 13, 2020 at 5:31 pm -
Let's do some work and move onto Chapter 11. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

Grab yourself a few deviled eggs and settle in for the latest episode of The Mandalorian.

Chapter 11 debuts Friday morning on Disney+ and, we think, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child are finally going to find other Mandalorians. Does that mean we’ll see live-action Bo-Katan? Will we finally learn who Sasha Banks’ character is? Maybe see Moff Gideon’s ship?

Those things, we don’t know. We wrote this before the episode aired. We do know The Child should be full from eating all those frog eggs and that, below, we want you to have a chance to discuss the episode with no restrictions.

Below, discuss full spoilers on Chapter 11 and check back Friday afternoon for our full recap.

