The iPhone 13 Rumours Have Already Started Swirling

Some iPhone 12 models haven’t even begun shipping yet, but iPhone 13 rumours are already beginning to circulate.

A research note from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, cited by MacRumors, suggests that next year’s iPhones lineup — we’ll call it iPhone 13 for now — will be available in the same four models as this year’s phones. This suggests we’d get an iPhone 13 Mini, an iPhone 13, an iPhone 13 Pro, as well as a Pro Max version. The key difference between each, per MacRumors, would boil down to the cameras. Sound familiar?

The outlet cited Kuo as suggesting that the future generation of Pro iPhone models would ship with f/1.8 ultra-wide cameras with autofocus and a 6-element lens. That would be a fairly significant boost from this year’s Pro models, which have an f/2.4 ultra-wide camera with a 5-element lens.

This would certainly be exciting news for anyone holding out for the second generation of 5G Apple phones, which I am (for the next Pro Max model or its equivalent). But we’re also a full year out from those phones hitting the market. For god’s sake, the freaking iPhone 12 Pro Max phones haven’t even started shipping yet.

We also have one more Apple event to get through before the year’s end — hopefully. Hopefully. Also considering this week has been a year, who even has the energy to consider a future that far away.