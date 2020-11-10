The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Click Frenzy 2020: Here’s The Best Phone & Mobile Plan Deals

Published 1 hour ago: November 10, 2020 at 4:00 pm -
Image: Apple

If you’re in the market for a new mobile plan, or even just a new phone, Click Frenzy has recently kicked off with a few telcos offering some impressive deals. These are the best so far.

Be sure to check back in this post, as we’ll be updating it as more deals become available.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Kogan’s Click Frenzy deal

Kogan is running a pre-paid plan offer that will let you doing its 90-day recharge with 120GB for only $14.90. Considering that a recharge like this would usually set you back $139.90, being able to save yourself a hefty $125 is pretty nice deal. The 120GB is divided into three 30-day lots of 40GB.

This deal is only available for new customers as a one time offer until November 12. Since it’s a pre-paid plan, you can bounce to another provider once your 90 days are up.

Circles.Life’s Click Frenzy deal

Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering 103GB a month of data a month for just $28. To get the deal you need to use the promo code SUPERFRENZY and sign up before November 13.

The only catch is that you only get the plan at this price for the first 12 months, then it will go back up to $38 a month — but $38 is still a really good price for that amount of data. Plus there aren’t any contracts so you can leave at any time.

Telstra’s Click Frenzy deal

Telstra are currently offering a deal where you can get $10 off their 85GB Medium plan for the first 12 months you’re with them. So instead of $65 per month, you’ll be paying $55 per month.

This is available as a SIM-only plan, or it can be paired with a new mobile. Again, the deal only lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Telstra.

We’re still waiting on more deals to drop but they’ll definitely be coming over the next few hours so don’t forget to check back!

