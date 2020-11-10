The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Apple M1 Is Coming to the Mac Mini

Alex Cranz

Published 19 mins ago: November 11, 2020 at 5:46 am -
Filed to:apple silicon event 2020
mac mini

Image: Apple

The Mac Mini is getting a massive update just two years after the last one. Featuring an air-cooled M1 processor Apple promises this is the fastest Mac Mini, and because it’s a Mac Mini it should be the cheapest Mac overall, as well.

Apple claims its 8-core M1 is up to three times faster than the 8th-Gen Intel quad-core processor found in the current Mac Mini. Which… well yes one would hope it’s faster than that ancient processor.

Apple also claims it’s up to 8 times faster than other competitors.

Screenshot: Apple Screenshot: Apple

Around back, it has two USB-C ports that support both USB 4 and Thunderbolt, an HDMI 2.0 port that should support 4K at 60 Hz, Ethernet, a headphone jack, and two USB-A ports. Which is more than any Apple laptop can claim currently.

But the biggest surprise of the Mac Mini might be the price. At just $US700 ($963) it’s now the cheapest Mac computer you can get running macOS. It’s available for pre-order starting today and will ship next week.

