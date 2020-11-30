Are the Telegram Patch Notes Okay?

Encrypted messaging service Telegram has been having a bit of fun when it comes to the patch notes in its latest updates.

Telegram is a popular app for journalists and people who generally enjoy privacy. It’s cross platform and available across macOS, Android, iOS, Windows and Linux.

The latest Telegram updates have some fun patch notes

Users of the macOS version of Telegram may have noticed a new update went out on Monday. But unless you were paying extra attention, you may not have clocked the little joke in the patch notes.

The Telegram 7.2.4 update reads “Added support for new ARM processors. Entering Hyperspace.”

Cute, right?

But this isn’t the first time that the Telegram devs had a little fun with the updates. The patch notes for version 7.2.3, which came out earlier this month, were a little more unhinged:

Fixed a wisdom tooth.

Say ‘bug fixes’ again. Say ‘bug fixes’ again, I dare you. I DOUBLE DARE YOU!

The sun is shining, the icon is sweet.

I personally love this for them and eagle-eyed users. We could all use a little fun after this decade of a year.

Sadly, seems that only the MacOS updates have been blessed with these truly artistic patch notes.

The latest version available on Windows merely states: “Display connection quality bars in calls. New improved voip call library. Bug fixes and other minor improvements.”

The iOS version is similarly tame, referencing pinned Messages 2.0, improved Live Locations, Playlists and more.

We love a good patch note

Embedding jokes or Easter eggs in updates and patch notes is nothing new. In fact, there’s an entire Twitter account dedicated to some of the best patch notes out there.

Now to be fair, a lot of these are funny because they’re from games, rather than being purposeful lolz.

Some of my recent favourites include:

The Pope is no longer likely to personally excommunicate you just because he slightly dislikes the look of your face (Crusader Kings 2)

Dogs now have a realistic poop system (Death Road to Canada)

During “A Little Help From My Friends”, slapping Ringo will no longer instantly kill him (WoW)

Fixed a bug that caused prisoners to become governors (Mount & Blade II)

During cannibalism, a popup window has been added explaining in more detail what is happening and telling about the tastes of human organ (The Executioner)

The Crusader Kings 3 patch notes are also a trove of gold.

“AI will now consider breaking up with their AI lovers upon marriage”