‘Stop the Steal’ Facebook Group Becomes ‘Gay Communists for Socialism’

Yesterday afternoon, Facebook removed the “Stop the Steal” group page that amassed over 300,000 members in the aftermath of Election Day. The pro-Trump, pro-conspiracy theory page was being used for organising national protests to claim without evidence that the election is being stolen from Donald Trump. Immediately, other Stop the Steal pages appeared on the platform and began garnering thousands of members. But least one of those safe havens wasn’t safe from the creep of communism.

It’s unclear when the change occurred, but social media users noticed on Friday morning that one Stop the Steal page with at least 64,000 members had been rebranded as Gay Communists for Socialism. When I wrote about Facebook’s moderation action against one Stop the Steal page on Thursday, the biggest copycat group had 7,000 members. So yes, a bunch of MAGA fans went to bed after a serotonin shot of being reassured by digital acquaintances that everything’s going to stay the same, and then they woke up in a Facebook America where everyone is forced to share and be gay.

One of many users who are insisting that they are not, in fact, gay communists for socialism while there's so much evidence stacked against them. (Screenshot: Gizmodo )

While the page is private, they’re nice commies over there, and they’ll let you in promptly if you want to take a look at the chaos. This is a free speech zone and you’ll find people of all political persuasions voicing their opinions.

Some people seem to be having trouble figuring out how to leave the group, and other members have stepped in to help out. (Screenshot: Gizmodo)

The remarkable thing is how well the numbers for the page seem to be holding up and how many Stop the Steal people seem to be sticking around. The page currently has 56,200 members, but there are certainly some OG members who haven’t noticed the change, and there are surely new members flooding in as we speak. With Joe Biden’s prospects of winning election 1.0 looking all but assured, this might be the first sign of the reach-across-the-aisle America that he promised on the campaign trail.