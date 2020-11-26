The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stan Lee Celebrates the Art of Cursing In This Cute Animated Short

James Whitbrook

Published 1 hour ago: November 27, 2020 at 7:31 am -
Filed to:animation
aron frommio9kosperrymarvel comicsprofanitystan lee
Stan Lee Celebrates the Art of Cursing In This Cute Animated Short
Stan gets ready to deliver a hearty curse. (Screenshot: Aron Fromm/Youtube)

Yes, Stan Lee was known for punctuating his commentary with a hearty “excelsior!”. But this cute animated short, using some archival recordings from the Marvel Comics legend in action, sees him express a fondness for a shorter, equally emphatic bit of profanity.

“Sessions With Stan” is the product of animator Kosperry and Aron Fromm (via Laughing Squid), a former sound editor for Lee who worked with him for nearly a decade. Taken from an archival recording Fromm had of Lee performing some VO work, the short, sweet video sees the late writer, preparing to deliver one of his trademark excelsiors, instead celebrate the the simple joy of, well… saying “fuck.”

The animation is wonderfully done, capturing Lee’s little foibles as he admires the “so-called dirty word” — that he of course would never say as he doesn’t curse, he charmingly notes. But the recording itself is just a delight, as Lee launches from his campaign to legitimise cursing right into the “excelsior!” takes Fromm actually needed to record from him, and right back into having a laugh with everyone around him. It’s a lovely, if profane, remembrance of an icon.

More From Gizmodo Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.