Sorry, But Marvel’s WandaVision Is Now Debuting in 2021

Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ series, WandaVision is coming. Soon even. Just not as soon as we’d hoped.

Though early materials said the show, which stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, would be out by the end of the year, we now know the first episode will debut on January 15.

A new era arrives. Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision, an Original Series, is streaming Jan. 15 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/5pBd438tCi — WandaVision (@wandavision) November 12, 2020

