Snap Up This Cheap Nintendo Switch Deal For Christmas

If you still haven’t gotten yourself a Nintendo Switch, now might be the time before Christmas madness hits. eBay is running a big bundle deal for Black Friday and it’s pretty great.

The Nintento Switch Black Friday bundle comes with the console itself as well as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of free access to Nintendo Switch Online.

The bundle is $349, which is $211.90 off buying all of those things by themselves. Let’s not forget that the Nintendo Switch still has an RRP of $469 so this is a damn good buy.

This deal is on offer twice today – 12pm and 5pm so you have to get in fast. eBay told our mates over at Kotaku that it will be selling just 1000 of the bundles at that price today. That means there are just 500 for each time slot.

This deal is exclusive for eBay Plus members. But the good news here is that the first month is free so you can cancel the membership without it costing you anything if you so choose.

More Nintendo Black Friday Deals

If you’re wanting more Nintendo Switch deals, you can get You can also get Ring Fit Adventure for $89, instead of $124.95. Make sure you use the code PBSSA75.

And over at Amazon you can get the regular Nintendo Switch for $69 off (nice) and the Nintendo Switch Lite for $40 off. There are a also stack of games and accessories on sale, which we have rounded up for you right here.

We’ll be covering the best Black Friday tech and gaming deals across Gizmodo all day so be sure to keep checking the site.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.