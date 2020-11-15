The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Peter Stormare Says Movement Is Happening on a Constantine Sequel

Julie Muncy

Published 3 hours ago: November 16, 2020 at 7:43 am -
Filed to:constantine
constantine dc dc entertainment keanu reeves peter stormare vertigo warner bros
Keanu Reeves in Constantine. (Image: Warner Bros.)

Hell yeah. Literally, hell.

Recently, some of the minds behind Constantine put together a [email protected] panel wherein they gushed about how fond they were of the film and what sort of wacky ideas they had in store for a sequel. Apparently, that enthusiasm went somewhere, as Peter Stormare, who played Satan in the film, now claims, via his Instagram, that a sequel is “in the works”.

On the account, Stormare shared a meme praising his performance in the film, with the simple written caption: “Sequel in The Works.” Not a particularly splashy way to announce a sequel, but I’ll take it. If you’re curious about what that sequel might look like, check out the 15th anniversary panel, which includes such tidbits as a part of the working script that had Constantine sharing a prison cell with Jesus. Like, Christ Jesus.

Constantine is out now, has been for fifteen years, and really is worth a watch.

