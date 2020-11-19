Optus’ New Gomo Mobile Brand Also Only Has One Plan

It’s been the week for digital telco launches here in Australia. After TPG officially unveiled its carbon-neutral Felix brand on Tuesday, Optus has followed suit with Gomo.

Gomo mobile plan

Just like Felix, Gomo has just one plan. But that’s where the similarities stop. Not only is Optus’ offering cheaper, it isn’t speed capped.

Gomo’s SIM-only plan is only $25 per 30 days and comes with 18GB data. It also comes with up to 200GB data rollover, meaning you can keep data past 30 days. If you do happen to go over your 18GB data cap, you can add 5GB more for $5.

Added extras

And if you’re looking to go even cheaper, the baby telco has a buy three months get three months free offer.

Gomo also has a pretty tasty pre-order plan right now. It’s offering the first 5,000 customers who signed up before November 22 their first month for just $1. After that the plan will return to $25 per 30 days.

The plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text and unlimited international calls to selected 15 destinations. These include:

Canada,

mainland China

France

Hong Kong

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Japan

Malaysia

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Thailand

United States

This is certainly an aggressive entry to market by the digital-only mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). And it offers far better value than TPG’s Felix.

Launched earlier this week, Felix costs $35 a month. While it boasts “endless” data for customers, the speed of the plan is capped at “up to” 5Mbps. Sadly, this doesn’t make it at all competitive in market.

We have a feeling that considering the price and inclusions, Gomo is probably going to be more popular for the time being.