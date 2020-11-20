Ms. Marvel’s First Set Pictures Are Here

The Pink Panther returns in a new movie from the mind behind the Sonic the Hedgehog film. Joe Manganiello teases Deathstroke’s return in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Katee Sackhoff discusses the Battlestar Galactica reboot. Plus, more Walking Dead casting, and a teeny new teaser for Batwoman’s return. To me, my spoilers!

The Pink Panther



Sonic the Hedgehog’s Jeff Fowler is now attached to direct a live-action/CGI-hybrid film starring the Pink Panther — the anthropomorphic feline introduced in the opening credits of the 1963 Peter Sellers crime-comedy — that will finally merge the animated character with the bumbling Inspector Clouseau. While details are vague, the story is said to focus on “a smooth operating inspector (Clouseau, presumably) who, thanks to a traumatic event, now has a pink panther for an imaginary friend. The latter, although he doesn’t speak, does help solve the case.” [THR]

Elijah

Deadline reports Alexandre Aja (Crawl) is now attached to direct Elijah, a horror film for Disney’s Searchlight Pictures. Based on a script by Cory Goodman (The Last Witch Hunter) aggressively re-written by Gregory Levasseur (Mirrors) and Aja, himself, the story concerns “a young boy who invites a mysterious man into his home, believing the stranger to be the key to saving his sick mother. As increasingly disturbing things start to happen around his home, the boy soon realises that the sinister stranger is not the saviour he claims to be.”

Swan Song

Glenn Close has joined Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, and Awkwafina in the cast of Apple’s “genre-bending drama set in the near future,” Swan Song. Details on her character are not available at this time. [THR]

Justice League

According to a new photo, Slade “Deathstroke, the Terminator” Wilson will look like an apocalyptic Colonel Sanders in the upcoming “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

Monster Hunter

Monster Hunter has had its release changed again, and is now scheduled for a December 25th release in both standard and IMAX theatres. [Bloody-Disgusting]

2020 and Beyond: The Ever-Shifting Movie Release Dates Due to the Coronavirus The novel coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the entertainment industry as we know it, with 2020 seeing countless movies and TV shows delayed. It can be hard to keep track of them all, so we’ve created this list of movie release changes (and delays) due to covid-19. Read more

We Can Be Heroes

Children are forced to rescue Earth’s superheroes from invading aliens in the first trailer for Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes.

Ms. Marvel

The first photos of Iman Vellani on set as Kamala Khan have surfaced.

Marvel fans! We have your first look at newcomer Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan on the "Ms. Marvel" set!! https://t.co/Ax46rq09Lc — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 19, 2020

Stargirl



Decider reports Alkoya Brunson has been cast in the recurring role of DC Comics’ Jakeem Thunder, “a kid who is destined to become the youngest member of the Justice Society of America” after inheriting a magical, pink pen. Thunder able to harness the power of a genie-like entity named Thunderbolt by clicking the pen and uttering the phrase “so cool.”

Battlestar Galactica



In a new interview with Variety, Katee Sackhoff stated she has “not been contacted” by Sam Esmail or Peacock about the latest Battlestar Galactica reboot.

Oh gosh, I have not heard, I haven’t been contacted. It’s an interesting thing, I think there are some people from our world of Battlestar, our take on it who are a little disappointed, but then there were some people from the original who were disappointed when we did it. I got the role when I was 21 years old, it’s been 19 years since I was cast as Starbuck. My career has gone in so many different directions since then, I don’t know if I could even go back and play Starbuck at this point. There was a useful angst to her of a woman who was trying to find herself and her place in the world. I was going through that as well as a woman in my early 20s. But as a fan of the mythology of Battlestar Galactica I’m excited to see what Sam [Esmail] can create. If there’s a role for me in it I would absolutely consider it with open arms because he’s so talented. I’m excited for the fans that that world is going to continue.

American Horror Story

Contortionist Spencer Novich has joined the cast of American Horror Story’s latest season. An excerpt from his audition tape is available to watch below.

Congrats to @SpencerNovich who is joining the cast of this seasons “American Horror Story.” This is the audition that got him the job. Guess the title yet? #AHS10 ... pic.twitter.com/JDebkr4rFc — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) November 18, 2020

Pandora



The team must “unite all races of the Galaxy” in the synopsis for “All Along the Watchtower,” the December 6 episode of Pandora.

ONE SECOND TO MIDNIGHT - As the Galaxy sits on the brink of war, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and the team must unite all the races of the Galaxy in the hopes of preventing their destruction. Meanwhile, Osborn (Noah Huntley) grapples with the ghosts of his past. Oliver Dench, Ben Radcliffe, Akshay Kumar, Tina Casciani, Nicole Mavromatis and Vikash Bhai also star. Buddy Giovianzzo directed the story by Mark A. Altman and teleplay by Brea Grant & Steve Kriozere (#209). Original airdate 12/6/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

The Walking Dead

Okea Eme-Akwari has been cast as “the masked stranger,” another character named Elijah in the tenth season of The Walking Dead.

Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai, Greenland) has been cast as Elijah (aka the masked stranger) in #TheWalkingDead! pic.twitter.com/5tfj66Vumr — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) November 19, 2020

Batwoman

Javicia Leslie’s Ryan Wilder suits up in a quick, eleven-second teaser for Batwoman.

Star Trek: Discovery

Finally, The Next Generation two-parter “Unification” gets a spiritual sequel with the trailer for next week’s episode of Discovery, “Unification III.”

