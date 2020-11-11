Tickets Are Now on Sale for Melbourne’s Disney+ Drive-In Cinema

This article is sponsored by Disney+.
Some more good news for everyone living in Melbourne.
The Disney+ Drive-In Cinema has finally been locked in for a December 3rd premiere, running through to December 28th.
Presented by Openair Cinemas, you’ll spot all of Disney’s heavy-hitters on the lineup like Aladdin and Frozen, but it doesn’t stop there — The Simpsons Movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Thor: Ragnarok also make the roster.
Have a look at the full list of screenings below:
Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne: 3rd Dec – 28th Dec
Aladdin (Animated)
Freaky Friday
Moana Sing-Along
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Thor Ragnarok
The Little Mermaid Sing-Along
Hercules
The Parent Trap
Ratatouille
The Simpsons Movie
The Lion King (Animated)
10 Things I Hate About You
Mrs Doubtfire
Cars
Frozen Sing-Along
Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)
A Muppet Christmas Carol
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Home Alone
Home Alone 2
The Greatest Showman Sing-Along
Big
The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)
When you get there, a tonne of food and drink will be available (contact-free) and you’ll be shown to your allotted space to set up for the night. How great does it feel to have events on in Melbourne again?
Out of all three stops — Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne — this is the only destination that will be screening The Simpsons Movie, so get in quick.
If you’re from Sydney and Brisbane and feel like you’ve missed out, you can stream all of these titles and tonnes more on Disney+.
Head to the Openair Cinemas website for specific dates, times and ticket details.