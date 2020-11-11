Tickets Are Now on Sale for Melbourne’s Disney+ Drive-In Cinema

This article is sponsored by Disney+.

Some more good news for everyone living in Melbourne.

The Disney+ Drive-In Cinema has finally been locked in for a December 3rd premiere, running through to December 28th.

Presented by Openair Cinemas, you’ll spot all of Disney’s heavy-hitters on the lineup like Aladdin and Frozen, but it doesn’t stop there — The Simpsons Movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Thor: Ragnarok also make the roster.

Have a look at the full list of screenings below:

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne: 3rd Dec – 28th Dec

Aladdin (Animated)

Freaky Friday

Moana Sing-Along

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Thor Ragnarok

The Little Mermaid Sing-Along

Hercules

The Parent Trap

Ratatouille

The Simpsons Movie

The Lion King (Animated)

10 Things I Hate About You

Mrs Doubtfire

Cars

Frozen Sing-Along

Aladdin (Live Action) (Open Captions)

A Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

The Greatest Showman Sing-Along

Big

The Lion King (Live Action) (Open Captions)

When you get there, a tonne of food and drink will be available (contact-free) and you’ll be shown to your allotted space to set up for the night. How great does it feel to have events on in Melbourne again?

Out of all three stops — Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne — this is the only destination that will be screening The Simpsons Movie, so get in quick.

If you’re from Sydney and Brisbane and feel like you’ve missed out, you can stream all of these titles and tonnes more on Disney+.

Head to the Openair Cinemas website for specific dates, times and ticket details.