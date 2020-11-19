iOS 14 Update to Fix iPhone 12 Bugs Affecting Texts and Lock Screen

A fix for a number of reported iPhone 12 troubles has arrived — at least for some of them, that is.

Owners of Apple’s new iPhone 12 models have been reporting trouble both with receiving messages as well as with responsiveness on the lock screen on the iPhone 12 Mini, as noted on Apple forums and by MacRumors last week. Dozens of Redditors reported having responsiveness issues as well with the Mini, with many users noting the issue appeared to be protective cases on their phones (both ones from Apple and ones from third parties).

This issue should be resolved with the latest iOS 14.2.1 update. While Apple didn’t specify specifically what was going on, the company did acknowledge in its update notes that the lock screen may “become unresponsive on iPhone 12 Mini.”

Other iPhone 12 users have reported missing text messages on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, seemingly independent of what carrier they were using. Most users reported that they noticed the issue in group threads, either when someone responded to a message they hadn’t seen or reacted to it, per reports on the issue on Apple’s community forum. Apple seems to have fixed this with the iOS 14.2.1 update, noting that it addresses an issue that prevented some MMS messages from being received.

Lastly, Apple said it addressed an issue that could affect the audio quality from an iPhone to compatible hearing devices. These aren’t all of the issues iPhone 12 users have reported, though. There have also been reports of green-tinted displays and screen flickering on iPhone 12 models, as MacRumors noted this week. (The site cited an internal document to Apple Authorised Service Providers this week acknowledging the problem, so Apple appears to be on the case.)

Bugs are inevitable, of course. But you’d certainly hope that a device that’ll cost you around a grand at least gets any kinks ironed out quickly so you can use the dang thing as intended.