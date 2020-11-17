Here’s a New Look at Chaos Walking, a Movie That Magically Still Exists

The existence of a sci-fi action film starring Spider-Man and Rey that hasn’t been released yet feels kind of wild. Chaos Walking, based on a novel by Patrick Ness, stars Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley and was originally supposed to be out in March 2019. It was then deemed “unreleasable” and reworked, and is finally supposed to come out in January.

IGN has a tease of a trailer for the film, which is coming on Thursday, as well as some new photos, which you can see a few of below. Considering the film was directed by Doug Liman, who did Edge of Tomorrow as well as The Bourne Identity, we hope he was able to salvage something. The cast is too good. We’ll see more Thursday, and the full movie next year. For now, here are some images.

Chaos Walking tells the story of a man (Holland) who lives on a planet of only men where everyone can physically see each other’s thoughts. It’s there that a woman (Ridley) crash lands, throwing the entire planet into disarray. Here’s a quick tease of the trailer.

Chaos Walking also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo. Head over to IGN to see more photos.