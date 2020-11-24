Black Friday 2020: Harvey Norman’s Best TV, Phone And Tech Deals

Black Friday is approaching fast, and so is the great deluge of tech deals. Like other retailers, Harvey Norman has kicked off their Black Friday savings early, with a bunch of deals on phones, laptops and TVs as well as the latest gadgets on the market. This go around, you can find sporadic bargains under their ‘Hot Deals’ branding (rather than the usual Black Friday fare) but there’s plenty around if you know where to look.

Here’s the best bargains we’ve seen from Harvey Norman so far.

Laptops and Tablets

Harvey Norman has some hefty savings on laptops, tablets and ultrabooks. There’s a bunch of budget laptops going cheap with $50-150 knocked off the price, but the real goods lie in the excellent Acer and Lenovo deals.

With $600 off Lenovo’s champion IdeaPad S145 and up to $400 off the Acer Nitro 5 line there’s plenty of options, particularly if you’re looking for your next hardy gaming machine.

Check out the best deals of the lot:

You can browse the full list of laptops and desktops on sale here.

Phones

If you’re in the market for a new phone, Harvey Norman’s got a slim range of new and affordable phones on sale, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $1,000 off and the excellent Huawei P30 Pro for $897. Check out the best options on sale now:

If you’re more in the market for budget phones, the hardy Samsung Galaxy A31 128GB is currently $389, a saving of $110.

Entertainment

Harvey Norman has a range of 4K TVs on special at the moment (up to a whopping 75-inches) including HDMI 2.1 compatible TVs perfect for your future Xbox Series X and PS5 gaming needs.

The flagship deal here is $1,008 off the Samsung 75-inch Q60T 4K QLED Smart TV, which is now going for $1,887. At that price, it’s one of the cheapest HDMI 2.1-compatible TV sets on the market.

If you’re feeling a bit more bougie, you can also grab the newer Samsung 75-inch Q80T for $2,880.

Here’s everything else you should check out in the entertainment realm.

Stay tuned for more great deals as they go live. This post will be updated throughout the course of Black Friday.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.