The Best Four Seasons Total Landscaping Memes For Your Viewing Pleasure

Overnight, Philadelphia business Four Seasons Total Landscaping has become an internet sensation thanks to an alleged booking gaff by the Trump campaign. While it’s yet to be confirmed, it appears Trump organisers mistakenly booked the car park of the landscaping firm for a press conference in lieu of the iconic Four Seasons Hotel.

Rather than own the mistake, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani did indeed hold a conference outside the firm with no indication anything was truly amiss. To celebrate this incredulous moment in American political history, we’ve gathered a collection of the best Four Seasons memes around.

First, here’s a rundown of why everyone is still talking about the Four Seasons debacle:

I want to know who it was at the Four Seasons Landscaping that —answered the phone

—heard that the Trump campaign wanted to hold a press conference in his parking lot

—realized they had mistaken him for a hotel

—Looked at an invisible documentary camera

—said, “Absolutely.” pic.twitter.com/59kkvWfD4V — Josiah Hawthorne (@JosiahHawthorne) November 7, 2020

If a presidential campaign wants to pay you money to crop up in your parking lot and they’ve clearly mistaken you for another, more notable business, you just say yes. No questions asked, you say yes.

These presidential campaign organisers may then state they had always intended to hold a conference in a parking lot, but you’d be very welcome to not believe them.

As comedian Patton Oswalt (and many online) pointed out, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is positioned between an adult store and a crematorium. We’ll let you decipher why this is pants-shittingly hilarious on your own.

This is not over. For we shall mount our righteous stand at Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Next to Fantasy Island Adult Books. Across the street from the Delaware Valley Cremation Center. Between the fire extinguisher and yellow hose. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/hxuAsbEjXi — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 7, 2020

I could write jokes for 800 years and I'd never think of something funnier than Trump booking the Four Seasons for his big presser, and it turning out to be the Four Seasons Total Landscaping parking lot between a dildo store and a crematorium. pic.twitter.com/P45HV1daD9 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 8, 2020

The whole conference was even compared with the DashCon debacle of 2014, which saw Tumblr fans gather for a convention in an empty hall with only a single ball pit for entertainment.

truly same energy pic.twitter.com/R8hi9nswX5 — ????️‍????Marya, My Sweet ???? (@oldfilmsflicker) November 8, 2020

An issue that’s very near and dear to our lovely Gizmodo readers was also called out during the Four Seasons Total Landscaping conference: cable management. It was awful, and the Trump campaign should be ashamed.

They deserve to lose just for the terrible cable management here pic.twitter.com/o6bJAHdsMo — nattydubbs (@NatWMusic) November 7, 2020

It wasn’t the first sign of disorganisation from the Trump campaign, either.

Is it any wonder why people who couldn't book a presser at the Four Seasons also couldn't handle Coronavirus? — Touré (@Toure) November 9, 2020

On the one hand, yes, it seems hypothetically possible that U.S. government officials could maintain a vast conspiracy, execute it perfectly, and keep the conspiracy secret from the America public. On the other hand, Four Seasons Total Landscaping. pic.twitter.com/dT8YZTsZmE — Garett Jones (@GarettJones) November 8, 2020

The good news for the Four Season is it’s now become something of a tourist attraction for Philadelphia locals.

The scene at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, Philadelphia’s newest tourist attraction pic.twitter.com/GnfLkPcbki — Liz Spikol (@lspikol) November 8, 2020

But if only one good thing came out of this strange election adventure, it’s Shing Yin Khor’s beautiful Four Seasons Total Landscaping shirts, which were sold to support the Georgia runoffs. In total, they made $US28,000 ($38,400) with all proceeds supporting the Democrats and progressive BIPOC-led grassroots movements in Georgia.

I am several celebratory mimosas in and made myself the Four Seasons Total Landscaping shirt I desperately wanted in my life. If you want it too, I'm tossing all profits to the Georgia runoffs. https://t.co/hK7mvcLr1I pic.twitter.com/NyjaNj39Ko — shing yin khor (@sawdustbear) November 7, 2020

Will we ever know the truth of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping incident? Will the Trump campaign admit they meant to book the hotel instead? These are questions we don’t yet know the answers to and we may never know the real truth. But it’s always a delight to consider the juicy, behind the scenes possibilities that got us here in the first place.

We could all do with a good laugh right now.