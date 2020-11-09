The Best Four Seasons Total Landscaping Memes For Your Viewing Pleasure

The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Leah Williams

November 9, 2020
Image: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Overnight, Philadelphia business Four Seasons Total Landscaping has become an internet sensation thanks to an alleged booking gaff by the Trump campaign. While it’s yet to be confirmed, it appears Trump organisers mistakenly booked the car park of the landscaping firm for a press conference in lieu of the iconic Four Seasons Hotel.

Rather than own the mistake, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Guiliani did indeed hold a conference outside the firm with no indication anything was truly amiss. To celebrate this incredulous moment in American political history, we’ve gathered a collection of the best Four Seasons memes around.

First, here’s a rundown of why everyone is still talking about the Four Seasons debacle:

If a presidential campaign wants to pay you money to crop up in your parking lot and they’ve clearly mistaken you for another, more notable business, you just say yes. No questions asked, you say yes.

These presidential campaign organisers may then state they had always intended to hold a conference in a parking lot, but you’d be very welcome to not believe them.

Trump's Cybersecurity Agency Says It Is 'Highly Difficult' to Commit Voter Fraud, Actually

As comedian Patton Oswalt (and many online) pointed out, Four Seasons Total Landscaping is positioned between an adult store and a crematorium. We’ll let you decipher why this is pants-shittingly hilarious on your own.

The whole conference was even compared with the DashCon debacle of 2014, which saw Tumblr fans gather for a convention in an empty hall with only a single ball pit for entertainment.

An issue that’s very near and dear to our lovely Gizmodo readers was also called out during the Four Seasons Total Landscaping conference: cable management. It was awful, and the Trump campaign should be ashamed.

It wasn’t the first sign of disorganisation from the Trump campaign, either.

The good news for the Four Season is it’s now become something of a tourist attraction for Philadelphia locals.

But if only one good thing came out of this strange election adventure, it’s Shing Yin Khor’s beautiful Four Seasons Total Landscaping shirts, which were sold to support the Georgia runoffs. In total, they made $US28,000 ($38,400) with all proceeds supporting the Democrats and progressive BIPOC-led grassroots movements in Georgia.

Will we ever know the truth of the Four Seasons Total Landscaping incident? Will the Trump campaign admit they meant to book the hotel instead? These are questions we don’t yet know the answers to and we may never know the real truth. But it’s always a delight to consider the juicy, behind the scenes possibilities that got us here in the first place.

We could all do with a good laugh right now.

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

