Every iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini Pre-Order Plan in Australia From Telstra, Optus and Vodafone

After weeks of waiting, the iPhone 12 Pro Max and Mini are about to go on pre-order in Australia. And the clock ticks over to midnight on November 7 we’ll have every plan in one place for you. Here’s what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have on offer.

If you need a refresher on all the specs and inclusions of the phones, we have them here:

iPhone 12 Mini Specs

This year Apple added a Mini device to its line up. The iPhone 12 Mini has almost exactly the same specs and inclusions as the regular iPhone 12, but in a smaller package. It’s battery is also slightly smaller, offering two less hours of video playback.

Here’s the full list of specs:

A14 Bionic chip CPU

5.4-inch OLED display

64GB/128GB/256GB storage (no word on the RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Dual rear camera: 12MP Wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) 12MP Ultra Wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture) and 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front facing camera.

Up to 15 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclose battery mAH)

131.5 mm x 64.2 mm x 7.4 mm, 133g

IP68 water resistance

Black, white, project red, blue, and green colour options

The iPhone 12 Mini will start at $1,199 in Australia. I guess if you wanted a sub-$1000 device you won’t find it here. We’d suggest looking at the 2020 iPhone SE instead.

This device will go on sale on Friday, November 13.

iPhone 12 Pro Max Specs

A14 Bionic chip CPU

6.7-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display

128/256/512 GB storage (no word on RAM as Apple doesn’t disclose this)

5G connectivity

Triple rear cameras – 12MP ultra wide (Æ’/2.4 aperture), 12MP wide (Æ’/1.6 aperture) and 12MP telephoto (Æ’/2.2). 12MP (Æ’/2.2 aperture) front-facing camera

4K and HDR video recording

Up to 20 hours video playback with Qi and new MagSafe wireless charging (Apple doesn’t disclosed the battery size)

160.8 mm x 78.1 mm x 7.4 mm, 226 grams

Gold, silver, graphite, and blue colour options

The iPhone 12 Pro will start at $1,849 in Australia. It will also on on sale on Friday, November 13.

Telstra iPhone 12 Mini pre-order plans

Please note that these plans don’t go live until midnight, Saturday November 7. Our interactive plan widgets below will not appear until then.

As we reported a few weeks back, Telstra has a hefty iPhone 12 pre-order offer. The telco is slashing $50/month its XL plan (which comes with a huge 180GB data), bringing it down to just $65/month before you add handset repayments on top of it. This is applicable for both the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Telstra iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Telstra also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Optus iPhone 12 Mini Plans

Please note that these plans don’t go live until midnight, Saturday November 7. Our interactive plan widgets below will not appear until then.

Here are all the iPhone 12 Mini plan options Optus has on offer:

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max plans

Here are all of Optus’ Pro Max options:

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

36-month Optus iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

Vodafone iPhone 12 Mini Plans

Please note that these plans don’t go live until midnight, Saturday November 7. Our interactive plan widgets below will not appear until then.

Vodafone is also offering a sexy pre-order plan for the iPhone 12 series. It’s offering double data on its Super+ plan, which is also $10 cheaper right now. That means you’ll 200GB data per month for just $55 month before you add the handset repayment on top. More data + cheaper than Telstra… well played, Vodafone.

Here are all the iPhone 12 Mini plan options Vodafone has on offer:

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (64GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 mini (256GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max Plans

And here’s all the iPhone 12 Pro Max plans Vodafone has available:

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (128GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) plans

24-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

36-month Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro Max (512GB) plans

It’s worth noting that Vodafone also offers 12 month plans and you can view them over on its website.

READ MORE iPhone 12 Price, Release Date and Everything Else Australians Need to Know

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.