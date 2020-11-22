Deadpool 3 Finally Has Some Life

The Merc with the Mouth may finally be making his way to Disney’s Marvel Studios.

Deadline reports Marvel has hired writers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin to pen a third Deadpool movie, with Ryan Reynolds attached to reprise the role. According to the report, Reynolds has been taking meetings with writers and hearing their pitches for the past few weeks. Eventually, he, along with the studio, agreed the Molyneux sisters had the right take.

Though it’s still very early, rumours are this take would still be rated-R in the U.S. and that David Leitch, who made Deadpool 2, could return to direct if he wants. However, he was not included in the writer search and has his schedule booked through next year. So that seems unlikely.

The Molyneux sisters are best known for writing and executive producing Bob’s Burgers, but have co-created a new animated series, The Great North, for Fox television as well. This tweet from the official Deadpool account seems like a pretty good confirmation this is a done deal.

This is the first time since the big Fox sale to Disney that the characters previously belonging to Fox are being used by the Mouse. Considering the two Deadpool films were filled with mutants typically only seen in the X-Men franchise, the third film could potentially be the first time Disney’s MCU sees them in play.

For the past several months, insiders had believed Deadpool 3 might be dead and buried so it’s great news that Marvel Studios, and its president Kevin Feige, know the character’s value and are ready to bring him into the fold. Now it’s just a matter of the Molyneuxs writing a script the studio and Reynolds can get behind, and the project moving forward. We’ll bring you more as we hear it.