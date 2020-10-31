Clive Barker Is on Board For HBO and David Gordon Green’s Hellraiser Series

Somebody opened the box.

A few months ago, it was revealed that the Cenobites and their brand of spooky BDSM would be coming to HBO for a Hellraiser TV show. Now, the creator of Hellraiser himself has joined the project. As announced by Deadline, Clive Barker will be signing on to help executive produce the Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty-written series, which will also be showran by Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica). We already know that David Gordon Green, head of the new Halloween films, will be on board to write the first few episodes.

In a statement, Barker, who directed and wrote the original Hellraiser film, based on his own book The Hellbound Heart, said in a statement that he was “delighted the Hellraiser mythology is seeing a new life. It’s time the stories went back to their roots. I’m eager to bring a new audience the most powerful and ancient elements of horror: the darkest evil invading our human lives and how we must find in ourselves the power to resist it.”

Sounds rad. Barker’s a fascinating horror writer, even if he never quite struck as big as he did with Hellraiser ever again. Knowing this will have his stamp of approval doesn’t guarantee quality, but it does mean it will at least be worth paying attention to.

