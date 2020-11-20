Black Friday 2020: The Best Early Bird Tech Deals From Amazon

While Black Friday 2020 doesn’t officially kick off until November 27, that hasn’t stopped a few retailers from releasing some early bird deals. Amazon, in particular, is currently offering a stack of great tech deals ready for the picking.
If you’ve been looking to build a gaming PC or update a current rig, there are a lot of great deals going on from brans like Razer, Samsung and Logitech. From PC cases to keyboards, monitors and internal SSDs, you’re bound to find something that you could probably use.
If you’re not much of a PC gamer, and the PS4/PS5 are your consoles of choice, there are some solid discounts on a few portable SSDs. Extra storage is always a handy thing to have.
Here are the best early bird deals that we’ve found so far. Most of these tech deals are available through the UK branch of Amazon, so you may have to adjust the seller to get the discount.
Playstation Plus deals
You can get PlayStation Plus 12-month memberships for $59.95 which is $20 off regular RRP.
SanDisk deals
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB Portable SSD – now $355.65 (down from $414.68)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable SSD – now $626.63 (down from $726.12)
- SanDisk Extreme 2TB Portable SSD – now $474.20 (down from $616.11)
- SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD – now $259.11 (down from $319)
- SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB – now $93.12 (down from $115.60)
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB Portable SSD – now $152.41 (down from $189)
- SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB SSD – now $72.80 (down from $89.70)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1 TB Portable SSD – now $270.96 (down from $299)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 500GB Portable SSD – now $164.26 (down from $199)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSD – now $28.78 (down from $33.50)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB microSDXC – now $84.67
- SanDisk Ultra 128GB Micro SDXC – now $23.70 (down from $41.80)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D 2TB SSD – now $287.91 (down from $351.22)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D 1TB SSD – now $143.93 (down from $165.47)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D 500GB SSD – now $86.36 (down from $109.60)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 128GB microSDXC – now $32.15 (down from $37.12)
Samsung deals
- Samsung T7 1TB SSD (Red) – now $269 (down from $319)
- Samsung T7 500GB SSD (Red) – now $163.20 (down from $170.84)
- Samsung T7 2TB SSD (Red) – now $553.30 (down from $629)
Razer deals
- Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard – now $2228.63
- Razer Kraken Mercury Gaming Headset (White) – now $67.72
- Razer Huntsman TE TKL Gaming Keyboard – now $130.40 (down from $179.88)
- Razer Goliathus Chroma Extended Mouse Mat Black (Black) – now $50.77
- Razer Naga Trinity Chroma MMO Gaming Mouse – now $104.14 (down from $128.27)
- Razer Goliathus Chroma Mouse Mat (Black) – now $32.17
- Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard – now $128.69 (down from $169.16)
- Razer AU Kraken Kitty Chroma Gaming Headset (Quartz) – now $177.82 (down from $255.95)
- Razer BlackWidow Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $127 (down from $177.56)
- Razer Basilisk x Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse – now $74.51 (down from $99.91)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse (Black) – now $58.76 (down from $84.62)
- Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset (Green) – now $73.49 (down from $105.74)
- Razer AU Kraken Wired Gaming Headset (Quartz Pink) – now $67.72 (down from $84.62)
- Razer AU Kraken Wired Gaming Headset (Black) – now $72.80 (down from $103.30)
- Razer Basilisk V2 Ergonomic Wired Gaming Mouse (Black) – now $64.35 (down from $95.18)
Logitech deals
- Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse – now $65.52 (down from $107.29)
- Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mouse – now $53.33 (down from $92.26)
- Logitech M590 Silent Wireless Mouse – now $47.40 (down from $68.25)
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $30.47 (down from $44.12)
- Logitech G213 Prodigy Gaming Keyboard – now $54.18 (down from $98.45)
BenQ deals
- BenQ EW3270U 31.5″ 4K HDR Monitor – now $558.89 (down from $747.35)
- BenQ EW2780 27″LED Monitor – now $243.87 (down from $296.21)
- BenQ GL2480 24″ Gaming Monitor – now $165.97
Corsair deals
Crucial deals
- Crucial Ballistix RGB Gaming Memory, 2x8GB (16GB Kit) – now $101.60 (down from $134.33)
- Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND SATA SSD – now $40.63 (down from $59)
- Crucial Ballistix Gaming Memory, 2x8GB (16GB Kit) – now $82.96 (down from $123.67)
- Crucial BX500 240GB 3D NAND SATA SSD – now $42.79
- Crucial X8 500GB External Portable SSD – now $12.92 (down from $249)
Bowers & Wilkins deals
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphone, Adaptive Noise Cancelling (Space Grey) – now $372.58 (down from $533.16)
- Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Silver) – now $186.29 (down from $454.10)
- Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Gold) – now $186.29 (down from $454.10)
- Bowers & Wilkins PI4 in Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (Black) – now $186.29 (down from $476.84)
Kodak deals
- Kodak Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera (Green) – now $190.52 (down from $229.05)
- KODAK Smile Instant Digital Printer (Green) – now $127 (down from $153.93)
- KODAK Smile Instant Digital Printer (Red) – now $127 (down from $152.70)
- KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera with Bluetooth (Blue) – now $190.52 (down from $229.05)
- KODAK Smile Instant Print Digital Camera (Red) – now $127 (down from $156.36)
- KODAK Smile Classic Digital Instant Camera with Bluetooth (Black) – now $190.52 (down from $266.92)
