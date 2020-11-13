Binge Adds Closed Captions Six Months After Launching

In May of this year Foxtel launched its streaming service, Binge. Six months later it has finally added closed captions.

From the sounds of it this functionality may not be across all content. Binge stated it is now offered on a “huge range” of its content.

The announcement itself was embedded into a press release about the Binge app now being available on Samsung TVs.

READ MORE Foxtel's Binge Wants Competition Winners to Write Free Reviews for News Corp

“Today’s announcement is part of a comprehensive features roadmap to continually improve the viewing experience, and to enable more Australians to enjoy Binge’s incredible content,” Binge’s Executive Director, Alison Hurbert-Burns, said in the release.

“For entertainment lovers with a Samsung TV, we’re excited for them to be able to access Binge and the world’s best shows like The Undoing, Euphoria, The Walking Dead and upcoming series The Flight Attendant.”

“And I’m thrilled that we now offer Closed Captions on a huge range of our content with the team adding more and more titles every day,” Hurbert-Burns said.

For the shows and movies it does work across, it is available now. You can turn on closed captions by default in the app’s settings or while streaming content by hitting the ‘audio and settings’ button and toggling it on.

The platform still doesn’t offer 4K, parental controls or downloads for offline viewing.

At the time of writing Binge is available on PC browsers, iOS devices, Android, Telstra TV, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. It is still unavailable on LG and Hisense TVs, as well as former and new generation consoles.