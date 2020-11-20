Black Friday 2020: eBay’s Best Early Bird Tech Deals

Black Friday 2020 has arrived, sort of. The big sale event doesn’t kick off until November 27, but that hasn’t stopped certain retailers from throwing up a few deals early. You can currently grab some early bird bargains on eBay, so we’ve rounded up some of the best to tempt you.
If you want any of these deals you’ll need to sign up for an eBay Plus membership beforehand.
Mobile phone deals
- Apple iPhone XS 64GB: $885.25 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Apple iPhone XS Max 256GB (refurbished): $799.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Google Pixel 3 (refurbished) 64GB: $327.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Google Pixel 5 (black) 128GB: $894.39 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Huawei P30 Pro (256GB): $805.50 – (with code PLUSBF20)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB: $891.52 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 512GB: $1,191.19 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
Laptop deals
- ASUS Zenbook 14: $1,575 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- ASUS Vivobook S15: $1,197.60 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- ASUS Laptop D509DA: $719.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- ASUS Gaming Laptop TUF A15: $1,290 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- HP Laptop ProBook 450: 1,103.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Lenovo Gaming 3 15″: $1,143.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Lenovo Legion Y7000: $1,599 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Razer Blade Pro 17: $6,299 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Razer Blade 15: $2,299 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
Audiovisual deals
- Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Over-Ear Headphones NC 700: $429.18 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $384.38 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- New UE BOOM 3 Wireless Bluetooth Speakers: $174.72 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Yamaha WX051B Black Stereo Musicast Bluetooth Speaker: $451.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Samsung 43″ UHD 4K Smart TV (UA43TU8000WXXY): $716 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- LG 77″ LG CX 4K Smart OLED TV; $7,150 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- TCL 65″ UHD 4K Android TV: $792 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
Home tech deals
- KitchenAid KSM177 Cast Iron Black Stand Mixer: $583.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- KitchenAid KSM160 Contour Silver Stand Mixer: $575.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Devanti 122cm Bladeless Tower Fan: $71.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner: $319.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Capsule Coffee Machine: $64 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
Gadgets and other deals
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam: $151.20 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Nikon Z5 + NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 Kit: $3,229 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
- Olympus E-M1 Mk II with 12-200mm Lens: $2,399 – (with PLUSBF20 code)
