Apple Might Drop iOS 15 Support For These iPhones Next Year

Rumour alert! According to a new report Apple might be dropping support for a few older iPhone models next year when iOS 15 releases.

According to The Verifier, iOS 15 will drop support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and the original iPhone SE. We’re still a fair way off seeing whether this is legit or not, but the publication as been right about device support in the past.

The Verifier reported no iPhones would be dropped on iOS 13 and 14. It also reported that iOS 12 would remove support for the iPhone 5s and iPhone 6. These predictions all ended up being correct.

Still, it’s still taking all rumours with a grain of salt until we find out anything officially. iOS 15 won’t be unveiled until the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021. Historically the conference has taken place in June.

Generally the latest iPhone OS goes into developer beta after its world debut. There are also ways for regular folk to give it a crack — you just need to be aware that beta software can cause issues with your device.

iOS 15 iPhone support

If this rumour does indeed prove accurate, iOS 15 will support the following devices:

iPhone 13 Pro Max (if naming conventions and the line up remains the same as 2020)

iPhone 13 Pro (if naming conventions and the line up remains the same as 2020)

iPhone 13 (if naming conventions and the line up remains the same as 2020)

iPhone 13 Mini (if naming conventions and the line up remains the same as 2020)

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

Apple has been pushing hard into the smaller and more affordable device game this year with the new iPhone SE and iPhone 12 Mini. They’re positioned as replacements for older devices that customers liked because of their size and price tag.

With that in mind, dropping support for the OH SE and 6s devices does make sense. I guess we’ll find out in about seven months.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.